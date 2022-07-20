Helena High's Jesse Zentz named top girls track and field coach in Montana for 2022

The awards for the Helena High girls track team just keep on coming but this time, it wasn't one of the athletes that earned an award — it was the girls head coach Jesse Zentz.

The U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association announced its eighth-annual high school coaches of the year for each state and Zentz was the winner in girls track and field after leading the Helena High Bengals to the 2022 Class AA state championship.

"Humbled and honored," Zentz wrote on Twitter Wednesday. "This is a result of 62 girls who believed and the coaching staff that supported that belief."

Zentz received the award after Helena High was able to capture its first state championship in girls track and field since the year 2000. The Bengals crowned five individual state champions and had numerous others earn all-state honors over the course of two days in Butte.

Odessa Zentz, the daughter of Jesse won state championships in the 400 and the 800, while Logan Todorovich, a sophomore also captured two state championships for Helena High in the 100-meter hurdles and the long jump. Thrower Sydney Mattfeldt also won the state title in the shot put and was runner-up in the discus.

Helena finished as the Class AA runner-up in girls track and field in 2021 and followed that up by tying the Class AA record for total points with 144 and under the direction of Zentz, the Bengals set 17 school records.

Jeremy Anderson of Dillon won the boys track and field coach of the year award.