Helena High track teams sweep dual with Missoula Big Sky

In their second track meet of the season, both Helena High teams scored victories in dual action against Missoula Big Sky Friday at Vigilante Stadium.

On a sun-soaked afternoon, the Bengal girls scored 93 points compared to 50 for Big Sky, while the Helena boys also took the top spot with 81 compared to 63 for the Eagles.

In the girls competition, Helena was able to build a lead after dominating in the running events. Big Sky won the 100-meter dash, but the Bengals took the 200, 400, 800, 1,600, 3,200 and both hurdle events.

Odessa Zentz notched two of those wins, getting first in the 200 (26.50) and the 800 (2:22), events where she is the defending Class AA state champion.

Kylie Hartnett finished first in the 1,600 (5:25), while Carly Ryan won the 400 (1:02) and Chloe Roberts won the two-mile (13.46).

In the hurdles, freshman Logan Todorovich took home the crown in the 100 meters (16.35). Her teammate Rachel Plaster was first in the 300 hurdles (50.56).

Aubrie Christman had a big day in the throwing events, sweeping all three: the discus (98-07), shot put (34-06) and javelin (98-07). Liz Heuiser also won the triple jump (32-09). Summer Unger also won the pole vault for Helena (10-00).