Helena High track teams sweep dual with Missoula Big Sky

In their second track meet of the season, both Helena High teams scored victories in dual action against Missoula Big Sky Friday at Vigilante Stadium.
On a sun-soaked afternoon, the Bengal girls scored 93 points compared to 50 for Big Sky, while the Helena boys also took the top spot with 81 compared to 63 for the Eagles.
In the girls competition, Helena was able to build a lead after dominating in the running events. Big Sky won the 100-meter dash, but the Bengals took the 200, 400, 800, 1,600, 3,200 and both hurdle events.
Odessa Zentz notched two of those wins, getting first in the 200 (26.50) and the 800 (2:22), events where she is the defending Class AA state champion.
Kylie Hartnett finished first in the 1,600 (5:25), while Carly Ryan won the 400 (1:02) and Chloe Roberts won the two-mile (13.46).
In the hurdles, freshman Logan Todorovich took home the crown in the 100 meters (16.35). Her teammate Rachel Plaster was first in the 300 hurdles (50.56).
Aubrie Christman had a big day in the throwing events, sweeping all three: the discus (98-07), shot put (34-06) and javelin (98-07). Liz Heuiser also won the triple jump (32-09). Summer Unger also won the pole vault for Helena (10-00).
The boys dual was much closer and the Bengals may not have won without Trystan Brewer, who won the 800 (2:10), 1,600 (4:52) and helped Helena take first in the 1,600 relay too.
The Bengals also won some other running events as Chase McGurran took first in the 100 (11.94) and Colter Petre was first in the 300 hurdles (44.12). Erik Stefanik also gave Helena another win in distance, taking first in the 3,200 (11:39).
Marcus Evans threw 152-08 to take home first place in the javelin for the Bengals, who also won the shot put after a throw of 47-07 by Josh Goleman.
The Bengals will be back in action on Thursday at Missoula Hellgate in another dual meet.
Helena vs Big Sky
Girls
100 Meter Dash
1, Fred, Hadlea, Big Sky, 13.37. 2, Hamill, Katelyn, Helena, 13.50. 3, Wekkin, Laurissa, Big Sky, 13.67. 4, Denman, Grace, Big Sky, 13.89. 5, Sommers, Kendyll, Helena, 14.00. 6, Triem, Robin, Helena, 14.06. 7, Ludeman, Brooklyn, Big Sky, 14.21. 8, Bermingham, Bella, Helena, 14.51.
200 Meter Dash
1, Zentz, Odessa, Helena, 26.50. 2, Hasskamp, Gabbie, Big Sky, 27.24. 3, Fred, Hadlea, Big Sky, 27.46. 4, Hamill, Katelyn, Helena, 27.76. 5, Ryan, Carly, Helena, 28.19. 6, Sommers, Kendyll, Helena, 28.66. 7, Ludeman, Brooklyn, Big Sky, 29.68. 8, Gauer, Brisies, Big Sky, 48.19.
400 Meter Dash
1, Ryan, Carly, Helena, 1:02.46. 2, Sperry, Kadynce, Big Sky, 1:09.20.
800 Meter Run
1, Zentz, Odessa, Helena, 2:22.82. 2, King, Hannah, Big Sky, 2:53.70. 3,
Beyer, Greta, Big Sky, 2:55.14.
1600 Meter Run
1, Hartnett, Kylie, Helena, 5:25.09. 2, Jones, Freya, Big Sky, 6:05.92. 3,
Pestel, Zilya, Big Sky, 6:40.78. 4, Remmers, Reagan, Big Sky, 7:05.28.
3200 Meter Run
1, Roberts, Chloe, Helena, 13:46.85. 2, Plant, Brianna, Helena, 13:54.31.
100 Meter Hurdles
1, Todorovich, Logan, Helena, 16.35. 2, Plaster, Rachel, Helena, 17.31. 3,
Denman, Grace, Big Sky, 17.36. 4, Migliaccio, Analise, Big Sky, 18.64. 5,
George, Michenna, Big Sky, 19.55. 6, Burgess, Keara, Big Sky, 22.66.
300 Meter Hurdles
1, Plaster, Rachel, Helena, 50.56. 2, Migliaccio, Analise, Big Sky, 53.27. 3,
Smith, Brynne, Big Sky, 56.12. 4, Johnson, Avery, Big Sky, 1:01.13. 5,
Donovan, Carly, Big Sky, 1:02.31. 6, Cilenti, Brianna, Big Sky, 1:04.02. 7,
McFarland, Cameron, Big Sky, 1:07.02. 8, Shipp, Bailee, Big Sky, 1:09.15.
4x100 Meter Relay
1, Helena High School 'A' 50.66. 2, Big Sky High School 'A' 50.81.
4x400 Meter Relay
1, Helena High School 'A' 4:15.32. 2, Big Sky High School 'A' 4:34.64.
High Jump
1, Hasskamp, Gabbie, Big Sky, 4-11. 2, Tolman, Haily, Helena, 4-09. 3,
Nehring, Annika, Helena, 4-07. 4, Jackson, Makenzie, Helena, J4-07. 5, Beyer, Greta, Big Sky, 4-01.
Pole Vault
1, Unger, Summer, Helena, 10-00. 2, Morrison, Quincy, Big Sky, 8-00. 2,Nehring, Annika, Helena, 8-00. 4, McGuirl, Avery, Big Sky, 7-06. 5, Aasved, Presly, Helena, 7-00. 5, Fuchs, Alex, Big Sky, 7-00. 5, Hale, Audrey, Big Sky, 7-00. 5, Skogen, Reghan, Helena, 7-00.
Long Jump
1, Hasskamp, Gabbie, Big Sky, 16-08.50. 2, Todorovich, Logan, Helena, 16-00. 3, Heuiser, Elizabeth, Helena, 15-05. 4, Unger, Summer, Helena, 15-00.50. 5, Skogen, Reghan, Helena, 14-08. 6, Denman, Grace, Big Sky, 14-01.
Triple Jump
1, Heuiser, Elizabeth, Helena, 32-09. 2, George, Michenna, Big Sky, 31-04. 3, Heuiser, Lauren, Helena, 31-02.50. 4, Gittings, Samaire, Helena, 28-11.50. 5, Donovan, Carly, Big Sky, 25-02.50. --, Campbell, Alyxis, Big Sky, ND.
Shot Put
1, Christman, Aubrie, Helena, 34-06.50. 2, Batt, Avari, Big Sky, 27-05.50. 3, Ellis, Natale\ie, Big Sky, 27-01. 4, Jenkins, Saige, Helena, 26-07.50. 5, McGuirl, Avery, Big Sky, 25-06.50.
Discus Throw
1, Christman, Aubrie, Helena, 98-07. 2, Batt, Avari, Big Sky, 87-01. 3, Ellis, Natalee, Big Sky, 78-10. 4, Jenkins, Saige, Helena, 72-05. 5, McGuirl, Avery, Big Sky, 65-10.50.
Girls Javelin Throw Varsity
1, Christman, Aubrie, Helena, 98-07. 2, Heuiser, Elizabeth, Helena, 96-11. 3, Ellis, Natale\ie, Big Sky, 74-01. 4, Heuiser, Lauren, Helena, 70-05.
Boys
100 Meter Dash
1, McGurran, Chase, Helena, 11.94. 2, Mansfield, William, Helena, 12.11. 3, Watson, Charlie, Big Sky, 12.23. 4, Burgess, David, Helena, 12.33. 5, Lorenz, Devyn, Helena, 12.37. 6, Janacaro, Colter, Big Sky, 12.41. 7, Sandberg, Cole, Big Sky, 12.72. 8, Morigeau, Snpaqsin, Big Sky, 12.85. 9, Falland, Brody, Big Sky, 13.00.
200 Meter Dash
1, Marceau, Aiden, Big Sky, 24.28. 2, Curtiss, Hunter, Big Sky, 24.44. 3, Lorenz, Devyn, Helena, 24.62. 4, Sandberg, Cole, Big Sky, 25.55. 5, Huseby, Shawn, Big Sky, 25.87. 6, Fox, Charles, Helena, 26.29.
400 Meter Dash
1, Olson, Kade, Big Sky, 53.10. 2, Hansen, Steeler, Big Sky, 58.86.
800 Meter Run
1, Brewer, Trystan, Helena, 2:10.45. 2, Stout, Wyatt, Big Sky, 2:11.08. 3,
Christensen, Dallin, Helena, 2:16.44. 4, Parisot, Taylor, Helena, 2:27.27. 5, Stineford, Conner, Big Sky, 2:30.67. 6, Manion, Conner, Big Sky, 2:35.08.
1600 Meter Run
1, Brewer, Trystan, Helena, 4:52.41. 2, Wagner, Robert, Helena, 4:54.09. 3, Christensen, Dallin, Helena, 5:10.99. 4, Stefanik, Evan, Helena, 5:15.51. 5, Simianer, Oliver, Big Sky, 5:15.94. 6, Nelson, Ethan, Helena, 5:16.34. 7, Manion, Conner, Big Sky, 5:23.24.
3200 Meter Run
1, Stefanik, Evan, Helena, 11:39.48. 2, Nelson, Ethan, Helena, 11:41.76. 3, Rassmann, Ian, Helena, 11:56.03. 4, Schlepp, Trey, Helena, 12:04.76. 5, Manion, Conner, Big Sky, 12:20.37.
110 Meter Hurdles
1, Broome, Eli, Big Sky, 16.93. 2, Smith, Kyler, Helena, 17.96. 3, Morigeau, Snpaqsin, Big Sky, 19.50. 4, Meyer, Jeff, Helena, 20.77. 5, Auerbach, Mason, Big Sky, 20.88. 6, Mount, Kip, Big Sky, 21.40. 7, Hylton, Connor, Big Sky, 21.80.
300 Meter Hurdles
1, Petre, Colter, Helena, 44.12. 2, Smith, Kyler, Helena, 45.56. 3, Wagner, Robert, Helena, 45.96. 4, Morigeau, Snpaqsin, Big Sky, 47.66. 5, Meyer, Jeff, Helena, 47.88. 6, Broome, Eli, Big Sky, 48.30. 7, Auerbach, Mason, Big Sky, 51.31. 8, Hylton, Connor, Big Sky, 54.31.
4x100 Meter Relay
1, Big Sky High School 'A' 45.40. 2, Helena High School 'A' 45.73.
4x400 Meter Relay
1, Helena High School 'A' 3:41.00. 2, Big Sky High School 'A' 3:41.79.
High Jump
1, Bateman, Caden, Big Sky, 6-00. 2, Pallister, Kyler, Helena, 5-06. 3,Muralt, Mitch, Big Sky, 5-04. 4, Mansfield, William, Helena, 5-02. 4, Smalley, Luke, Big Sky, 5-02. 6, Gardenier, Jake, Big Sky, 5-00.
Pole Vault
1, Smalley, Josh, Big Sky, 13-06. 2, Luce, Corbin, Helena, 13-00. 3, Rightnour, Wyatt, Helena, 12-06. 4, Weirson, Bridger, Big Sky, J12-06. 5, Dill, Chris, Big Sky, 10-06. 6, Paugh, Jacob, Big Sky, 9-00.
Long Jump
1, Sanders, Louis, Big Sky, 19-06.75. 2, Petre, Colter, Helena, 19-02. 3, Lorenz, Devyn, Helena, 19-01.25. 4, Willliams, Kyle, Big Sky, 17-08.75. 5, Simianer, Oliver, Big Sky, 17-02.25. 6, Ayers, Isaac, Big Sky, 15-06. 7, Ramos, Colter, Big Sky, 15-02.
Triple Jump
1, Sanders, Louis, Big Sky, 41-08.50. 2, Simianer, Oliver, Big Sky, 36-10.50. 3, Gulan, R.J, Helena, 35-06.75. 4, Ward, Alex, Big Sky, 34-00. 5, Larson, Kyler, Helena, 33-06.
Shot Put
1, Goleman, Josh, Helena, 47-07. 2, Janacaro, Colter, Big Sky, 45-01. 3,Cross, Kaden, Helena, 42-05.50. 4, Meyer, Chaise, Big Sky, 41-09.75. 5, Brown,Henry, Big Sky, 38-09. 6, Muralt, Mitch, Big Sky, 36-09.75.
Discus Throw
1, Turner, Cole, Big Sky, 137-00. 2, Cross, Kaden, Helena, 125-04. 3, Goleman, Josh, Helena, 109-08.50. 4, Deborde, Tyler, Helena, 109-02.50. 5, O'Connell, Sean, Helena, 107-06. 6, Zavalla, Donovan, Big Sky, 103-06.
Javelin Throw
1, Evans, Marcus, Helena, 152-08. 2, Deborde, Tyler, Helena, 139-11. 3, Hout, Kaden, Helena, 139-07. 4, Sandberg, Cole, Big Sky, 136-04. 5, Huseby, Shawn, Big Sky, 129-05. 6, Stout, Johnnie, Big Sky.
