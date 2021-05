Helena High track teams split dual with Glacier

Thanks to a dominating effort in the running events at Vigilante Stadium Friday afternoon against Glacier, the Helena High girls track team cruised to a 103-42 victory over the Wolfpack in a dual meet.

However, the Helena boys weren't able to pull out a victory against Glacier, the Bengals Western AA rivals and the Wolfpack boys won a competitive dual 78-67.

Currently, the Bengals are projected as the top scoring team by Montanatrack.com at this point in the season and a big reason for that is the fact Odessa Zentz has the top time in Class AA girls track in 400 and the 800, as well as having the third-best time in the 200.

Of course, it's not shocking as Zentz was a two-time state champion back in 2019, but on Friday, she showed off her versatility, winning both the 100-meter dash and the 1,600.

Kylie Hartnett, who has the top time in the state in the 1,600, ran the 800 for Helena High and won that event, while Bailey Root won the 200 and Lauren Heuiser finished first in the 400.

Aubrie Christman is another Bengal projected to do big things at the state meet and Friday, she won the shot put and the discus, while teammate Summer Unger took first in the pole vault and long jump.