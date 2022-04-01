Helena High girls tennis sweeps; Bengal boys, both Capital teams split vs Kalispell teams

The Helena High girls tennis team took third last season at the Class AA state tournament and got the 2022 season off to a solid start with a pair of dual wins over Glacier and Flathead Friday in Helena.

Against Flathead, all of Helena's singles players won by default and then the Bengals took three of the four doubles matches to win 7-1. McKayla Brown and Kenzie Criswell won their doubles match for Helena 6-1, 6-3, while Paisley Karlin and Clara Kiser won in straight sets. Ayla Silvonen and Brynn Woodmansey won by default.

In the next matchup against Glacier, Qayl Kojala, Natalie Seburn, Hannah Romney all notched wins against the Wolfpack, with Kojala and Seburn winning in straight sets. Romney's win took a little longer but rallied to win the third set. Eva Santos and Kimber Miller won 6-4, 6-2 over their counterparts from the Wolfpack. Silvonen and Woodmansey won their second match of the day in three sets.

In the boys matchup against Glacier, the Wolfpack cruised to a 7-1 win over Helena with Will Johnson in singles getting the only win. Against Flathead, the Helena boys made sure of a split with a 5-2 win over the Braves. Johnson and Neal Bovington won in singles in straight sets. Helena also got doubles victories from Erik Callery/Rhys Anderson-Foster as well as Elias Cook and Andrei Kepotilov.

On the Capital side of things, it was also a split. The boys won their matchup against Flathead by the score of 6-2 but lost to Glacier 7-1.

Ryan Ashley, who finished fourth last season for the Bruins at the Class AA state tournament, was the only CHS boys player to win both of his matches, taking each in straight sets.

Logan Marsh joined Ashley in getting a singles win against Flathead, while the Bruins swept through the doubles matches. The teams of John Settle and Gave Nova, Brady Arnold and Dylan Dobbins, Wes Rose and Teagan Clement, as well as the tandem of Kade O'Brian and Trevlin Kockler all won. .

In the girls matchup with Flathead, the Bruin ladies won 8-0. Catherine Burbidge, Rachael Stacey, Abi Grotbo and Kynzie Belcher all won by forfeit. In doubles the tandems of Mirnda Sheafor/Abby Wiles and Matty Meldrum/Destiny Vogl won by straight sets. Paislie Smith and Kaidyn Dolezal needed three sets but still came away with the win.

However, the CHS girls fell to Glacier 5-3. Burbidge notched her second win in straight sets and was joined in a 2-0 performance by Belcher, who rallied from a 6-0 loss in the opening set to win over Bella Teggeman.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0