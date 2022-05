Helena High girls run away with Western AA Divisional track and field title

After crowning four Western AA Divisional champions on Friday, the Helena High girls track team added five more first-place finishes to the mix, as well as the team title as the Bengals finished with 154 points. Sentinel snagged second, followed by Hellgate, Glacier, Kalispell Flathead, Missoula Big Sky, Helena Capital and Butte.

The Sentinel boys took the team win by just 1.5 points, beating Glacier 124 to 122.5. The Spartans took six golds over the weekend. Helena Capital, Hellgate, Helena, Flathead, Butte and Big Sky round out the rest of the team scores.

Odessa Zentz added divisional titles in the 400-meter dash, as well as the 800. Logan Todorovich matched Zentz with three Western AA titles as the sophomore won the 100-meter hurdles for the Bengals, as well as winning the triple jump and the high jump.

Additionally, Helena High won the girls 1,600-meter relay where Zentz, Kylie Hartnett, Kendyll Sommers and Mia Carrell ran a 4:02. Sydney Mattfeldt also won the shot put on Friday giving the Bengals a total of nine divisional championships.

Hartnett also finished as the runner-up in the 1,600. Mattfeldt also notched a runner-up finish in the discus, while Logan Todorovich was second in the long jump.

Madilyn Todorovich was another runner-up for HHS after taking second in the 400 and third in the long jump. Rachel Plaster will also head to state after a runner-up finish in the 300 hurdles.

In the boys competition on Saturday, Tom Carter continued his dominant season for Capital in the 100 as he won the Western AA title after a time of 11.21.

Carter's teammate, Lance Baumgart took third in the 200 while Tyler Jost was fourth in the 800 for CHS. Brett Hageman also took fourth in the discus and Joey Lauerman took third in the 110 hurdles.

On the Helena side of things, Colter Petre was third in the 300 hurdles and fourth in the long jump.

East Helena athletes place at divisionals

Kaeden Sager found the podium in multiple events at the Western A Divisional track meet in Hamilton. He was fourth in the 200 and fifth in the 100-meter dash. The Vigilantes also took sixth in the 400-meter relay thanks to the team made up of Jack Nelson, Keston Sargent, Josiah Hornbeck and James Brooks. Montana Pierson also finished sixth in the high jump (4-10) for the EHHS girls.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0