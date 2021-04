Helena High, Capital each crown multiple winners at Western AA Top-10 meet

Track season has been underway for nearly a month, but with just dual meets in Class AA, the results have been hard to gauge.

But on Tuesday, in Missoula, teams from the Western AA were able to gather for the Western AA Top 10 meet and both Helena High and Capital put forth some impressive performances in a true multi-team setting.

Individuals had to qualify within their event, which also adds to the prestige of the Top 10, which is annually one of the most competitive events in the state outside of the state postseason.

While defending state champion Odessa Zentz took care of business in the 800-meter dash for Helena High, with a first-place finish, freshman Logan Todorovich took home individual titles in the high jump (5-04) and long jump (17-05.75). Alix Mund won the triple jump (35-06) to make it a clean sweep for the Helena girls in the jumping events.

Aubrie Christman was also second for Helena High in the discus, as well as the shot put. Summer Unger was runner-up in the pole vault, as was fellow Bengal Carly Ryan in the 800. Kylie Hartnett was third in the 3,200 along with Kendyll Sommers in the 400 and Liz Heuiser in the triple jump.

Helena also won the 1,600-meter relay.