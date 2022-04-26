Helena area athletes excel at Top 10 meet in Missoula

There were plenty of athletes from the Helena area that shined in the Top 10 meet in Missoula on Tuesday but no one had a better day than Logan Todorovich.

Todorovich, a sophomore for the Helena High Bengals, had three top-2 finishes as an individual in the meet winning the 100-meter dash, along with the long jump and taking second in the high jump. She was also part of the Bengals 1,600-meter relay, as well as the 400-meter relay team.

Logan's younger sister Madilyn Todorovich, a freshman, also had a strong day winning the 200 plus taking third in the long jump and the high jump. Odessa Zentz was also an individual champion for the Bengals, winning the 800. That was the only race she can outside of the relays. Helena took home six victories total in the girls competition, while Sydney Mattfeldt (shot put) and Kylie Hartnett (3,200) also notched runner-up finishes in their respective events.

Townsend also had two individuals win events in the girls top 10 meet in Missoula as Emma Stolte won the won the 1,600 thanks to a personal-best time of 5:14. Havyn Vandenacre also won the 300-meter hurdles. Capital's Libby Hansen was another winner taking first in the pole vault (11-00).

Hailey Burger also finished second for the Bruin girls in the 200-meter dash; Kathryn Sheridan matched that in the 300 hurdles.

In the boys meet, Capital's Tom Carter continued his dominant season on the track with a first-place showing in the 100 after a time of 11.27. Luke Sullivan of CHS also took third in the 400. Alex Brisko was second in the pole vault and Nick Michelotti was also fifth in the high jump.

Helena High put together a strong effort in the throwing events as Marcus Evans took second in the javelin (172-09) and Forrest Suero notched a third place finish in the shot put. Additionally, Colter Petre scored points in multiple events taking third in the long jump and the 300-meter hurdles.

East Helena's Kaeden Sager also had a productive outing against the high level of competition, finishing fourth in the 200 and sixth in the 400.

