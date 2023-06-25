Last year, two stellar athletes shared the award for the top girls track athlete in the IR coverage area.

Helena High's Logan Todorovich shared the award last year with Odessa Zentz. The time around, she'll share it again, with her sister Madilyn after the two Bengals put together spectacular performances at the Class AA state track meet.

Logan, a junior, and Madi, a sophomore, combined for 68 points at the Class AA state meet last month in Butte. Madi led the way with 38.5 points, while her sister scored 29.5.

The two spearheaded another dominant performance by Helena High as the Bengals won their second straight state championship. It was also third consecutive top-2 finish.

Logan Todorovich won multiple state titles for the second year in a row, taking home the title in the 100-meter hurdles, as well as the long jump. It was in that event that Logan truly left her mark, setting an all-class state record with a jump of 19.4 1/2. It's a mark that also would have won her the Big Sky conference championship.

The Todorovich sisters also went 1-2 in the high jump. Madi jumped 5-foot-4 to take home her first state title, defeating her sister Logan on a tiebreaker. The sophomore also won the 300-meter hurdles, while finishing as the runner-up in the 200-meter dash and third in the 400.

Madi took home a total of seven medals and was part of five top-three finishes with the 400-meter relay included. Logan had three finishes in the top three and finished with four medals compared to seven for her sister.

That being said, the achievements of both were too exceptional to overlook. The only logical conclusion was to share the IR-All Area Girls Track Athlete of the Year award between Logan and Madilyn Todorovich.

They weren't the only state champions or stellar performers among local athletes from this past season, but they clearly stood above the rest and since they have a combined three high school seasons left, it feels like there are plenty of achievements to come.

Here's the complete 2023 All-Area Girls Track Team:

POY candidates

2023 IR All-Area Girls Track & Field

100 – Logan Todorovich, Helena, jr.

Sixth at State AA prelims, 12.95 (Did not run finals); Hellgate dual winner, 12.39 (No. 2 on AA Deep List)

200 – Madilyn Todorovich, Helena, so.

State AA runner-up, 25.69; Divisonal champion, 26.00

400 – Hazel Bishop, Helena, fr.

State AA champion, 58.57; Divisional runner-up, 59.60

800 – Hazel Bishop, Helena, fr.

10th-place at Western AA Divisionals, 2:23.98; Crosstown champion, 2:27.96

1600 – Renae Parker, JHS, sr.

John Tomich Invitational champion, 5:31.06; District 5B champion, 5:37.13

(tie) Cadence Hatten, Capital, sr.

Seventh-place at Western AA Divisional, 5:35.96

3200 – Renae Parker, Jefferson, sr.

Third-place at Russ Pilcher Top 10, 11:42.78

(tie) Brianna Plant, Helena, jr.

10th-place at Russ Pilcher Top 10, 12:04.64; Third-place at Divisionals, 12:06.36

400 relay – Helena (Madilyn Todorovich, Evey Linden, Hazel Bishop, Reghan Skogen, Logan Todorovich)

Third at State AA, 49.17; Crosstown champions, 50.25

1600 relay – Helena (Hazel Bishop, Lauren Heiser, Reghan Skogen, Madilyn Todorovich)

Fourth at State AA, 4:03.34; Crosstown champions, 4:06.98

100 hurdles – Logan Todorovich, Helena, jr.

State AA champion, 14.97; Divisional champion, 15.05

300 hurdles – Madilyn Todorovich, Helena, so.

State AA champion, 45.75; Skor-DeKam champion, 46.28

Shot put – Kim Feller, Helena, sr.

Ninth at State AA, 35-11; Fourth at Skor-DeKam, 35-9

Discus – Kim Feller, Helena, sr.

Fifth at State AA, 112-10; Skor-DeKam runner-up, 107-7½

Javelin – Havyn Vandenacre, Townsend, jr.

Fourth at State B, 118-10; Southern B Divisional runner-up, 126-11

High jump – Madilyn Todorovich, Helena, so.

State AA champion, 5-4; Crosstown champion, 5-6

Long jump – Logan Todorovich, Helena, jr.

State AA champion, 19-4½ (all-class record, Delaney Bahn, Boz, 19-3¾, 2019); Crosstown champion, 17-10¼

Triple jump – Birdie Heuiser, Helena, so.

Fourth at State AA, 36-4¾; Third at Divisionals, 35-4

Pole vault – Annika Nehring, Helena, jr.

Third-place State AA, 11-0; Divisional champion, 11-3½

Honorable Mention: Hailey Burger, CHS; Memphys Meier, Towns; Reghan Skogen, HHS; MacKenzie Heppner, CHS; Birdie Heuiser, HHS; Mikayla Hall, CHS; Hannah Stevens, JHS; Justene Santi, Towns