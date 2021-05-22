East Helena qualifies eight for state, crowns two champs in first divisional track appearance

The East Helena track teams competed in a divisional meet for the first time and for the Vigilantes, the two-day Eastern A meet in Glendive was a resounding success.

Not only did the Vigilantes qualify eight athletes — four girls and four boys — for the Class A state track meet next week, East Helena also crowned two individual divisional champions.

Montana Pierson was the first East Helena girl to win a divisional track title on Friday in Glendive as she won the Eastern A high jump after a jump of 4-foot-11. It was a personal record and qualifies Pierson for state.

The East Helena girls had two others qualify on Friday as Michaela Cary finished seventh in the 400 (1:05) and Reagan Fasbender was ninth in the javelin (93-05). Teagan Wigen joined her teammates on Saturday by making it in the 100-meter dash after taking fourth place.

Pierson and Fasbender also qualified for state in multiple events. Pierson will also go in the triple jump, following an eighth-place finish. Fasbender finished 10th in the long jump to qualify.