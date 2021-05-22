East Helena qualifies eight for state, crowns two champs in first divisional track appearance

The East Helena track teams competed in a divisional meet for the first time and for the Vigilantes, the two-day Eastern A meet in Glendive was a resounding success.
Not only did the Vigilantes qualify eight athletes — four girls and four boys — for the Class A state track meet next week, East Helena also crowned two individual divisional champions.
Montana Pierson was the first East Helena girl to win a divisional track title on Friday in Glendive as she won the Eastern A high jump after a jump of 4-foot-11. It was a personal record and qualifies Pierson for state.
The East Helena girls had two others qualify on Friday as Michaela Cary finished seventh in the 400 (1:05) and Reagan Fasbender was ninth in the javelin (93-05). Teagan Wigen joined her teammates on Saturday by making it in the 100-meter dash after taking fourth place.
Pierson and Fasbender also qualified for state in multiple events. Pierson will also go in the triple jump, following an eighth-place finish. Fasbender finished 10th in the long jump to qualify.
In the boys competition, East Helena won its first divisional title Saturday as Moasas George took home the title in the 110-meter hurdles (16.62) after taking second in the preliminary round on Friday. He shaved more than a second off of his time. He also added to his point total by taking third in the 300 hurdles.
George is also part of the Vigilantes 1,600-meter relay team, which took fifth in the boys meet Friday and advanced to state. The other runners are Jack Nelson, Trevor Held and Kaeden Sager.
Additionally, Sager joined George in reaching the state meet in multiple events. Sager was ninth in the 100-meter dash and also pre-qualified for state in the 200.
From a team perspective, Hardin took the boys title going away at the Eastern A with 201 points. The East Helena boys finished ninth with 22. Laurel won the girls title with 298 points; East Helena was seventh with 26.
The Class A state meet will be in Laurel next Friday and Saturday.
