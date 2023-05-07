HELENA — After Helena Central High closed its doors in 1969, for the next four years Helena High fielded the only prep track & field team in town.

But that situation came to an end after the spring of 1973, when the opening of Capital High across town later that fall gave us two high school sports programs again. So jump aboard Mr. Peabody’s Way-Back Machine, as we travel back in time 50 years, and revisit the local track season.

Beginning in 1969, the MHSA had been sanctioning girls track, three years before Title IX, and HHS’ girls had just missed a State trophy in 1972. Coach Jude Gleason — who along with Emilee (Pasha) DeKam was among the pioneers of girls sports in Montana in the early 1960s — was directing a strong group of tracksters a half-century ago.

Leading the charge was angular senior Casey Chilton. The year before, she became the first local sanctioned female State champion, sweeping the 100- and 220-yard dashes.

Chilton’s 11.2 seconds in the 100 — hand-timed on a cinder track — tied the state record, while her 25.8 in the 220 was a new Class AA mark. In one of the closest sprint finals in state history, the top-5 century placers were separated by a mere tenth of a second. Chilton and runner-up Lonie Ryan (Missoula Hellgate) were in a photo finish, while the fifth placer, Butte’s Shirley Chesterfield, was clocked at 11.3.

The Lady Bengal junior was also part of the third-place 440 relay team, with Dallas Parriman, Laurie Keeler and Karen Sloan, posting a 50.5 (better than the old state record).

The 880 medley relay (Keeler, Sloan, Kathy Knott, Renee Hamer) finished runner-up, while HHS, just a 3-year school, claimed fourth in the team standings, a single point out of third place.

First-year boys coach Bill Gilbert, the 1954 State 880-yard champ for the Bengals, had the challenging task of rebuilding a program that scored only 1-point at the 1972 State Meet.

In the season lid-lifter at Vigilante Stadium a half-century ago, the Lady Bengals, despite their top-3 sprinters (Chilton, Lee Harrison and Julie Leubeck) sidelined with injuries, trounced CM Russell, 80-43. The hosts had a trio of double-winners, with senior Mari Nelson garnering the 80-yard high and 100-meter low hurdles; junior Lyanne Bunkowski capturing the 100 (a late entry) and long jump; and sophomore Marilou Blandy, the reigning AAU 880 regional titlist, claiming the half-mile and mile.

The rest of the victors included Marie Bone in the javelin, Hamer in a 1-2-3 sweep in the 440, Cindy Hoy in the 220, high jumper Becky Robertson, and the 880 medley relay (220-110-110-44) crew of Knott, Jan Gleason, Fran Effertz and Hamer.

Oh, and Helena’s foursome of Lois Rehmer, Karen Fred, Dee Barfnecht and Bone won the “weightman’s relay” (that’s not a misprint).

In addition to track event distances being yards instead of meters, and the length of the hurdles races and the long relay, the other differences for the girls were the absence of the triple jump, pole vault and 2-mile run.

On the boys side, HHS was overpowered 95-50, although the eternally optimistic coach Gilbert was “excited” because “our times were way ahead of last year.”

The Bengals were paced by double winner senior Carl Sommers, in the 120 high hurdles and 180 low hurdles, and high jump runner-up; and 880 victor Mark Shepherd.

CMR’s Bryan Carothers, a future Carroll College footballer, won three events and took second in another. Twenty-five years later, his son, Greg Carothers starred for Capital High and then the University of Washington.

At the season’s second outing, Chilton returned to the cinder from a pulled hamstring in style in Butte, leading the red-and-white to a 96-22 victory over the Lady Bulldogs. She won both sprints, and teamed up with Harrison, Tuffli and Cross to claim the 440 relay. Blandy captured the two distance races.

HHS garnered 13 of the 14 events, including new winners Debbie Tobias (discus), sophomore Diana Williams (100 hurdles), Judy Myles (long jump) and the 880 relay (Hoy, Nelson, Fran Effertz and Hamer).

The guys dropped their dual versus Butte, 94-51. Bengal victors consisted of Somers in the high hurdles, miler Jim Stipcich, Shepherd in the 880 and Mike Stephenson in the 2-mile. Helena also took the 880 relay due to the Bulldog’s DQ.

Then came the Lady Bengals third straight lopsided win, 92-20 over Hellgate in Missoula, powered by double winners Chilton, Blandy and Nelson.

Bunkowski had a nice meet, capturing the long jump, being part of the winning 440 relay, and edging Harrison for second in the 100. The short relay also saw the return of speedster Luebeck to the track.

HHS claimed all but two events, with the new winners being shot putter Sarah Power, and Joy Whitney with the medley relay.

That same afternoon the Bengal guys took up the caboose in a triangular with Sentinel and Hellgate. Helena won three events, by Great Falls transfer Tim Alling in the pole vault, Somers (120 hurdles) and the mile relay quartet of Shepherd, Tim Haggett, Jim Vook and Mike Miller.

Next on the gals’ schedule, coach Gleason’s undefeated tracksters traveled to the prestigious Billings Girls Invitational. In the meet’s six-team AA-A division, Billings West and Senior were also unbeaten.

But the Lady Bengals held their own, finishing behind HHS alum BW coach Jacque Spaulding’ defending State champs and ahead of the Lady Broncs, 77-71-58. Posting wins were Bunkowski in the long jump, miler Blandy, and Bone in the spear toss.

Helena won the 880 relay as well. Finishing runner-up were Blandy (880), Hamer (440), Robertson (HJ) and the 440 relay. West’s Peggy Schroeder won both sprint showdowns, with Chilton placing third in the 200.

At the Jaycee Relays (now part of the Skor-DeKam Invite), the HHS boys foursome of Stipcich, Bill Headapohl, Ed Mathews and Shepherd garnered the East Division’s 2-mile relay, in 8:37.6. The medley relay (440-220-220-880) of Jim Vook, Denis Jones, Miller and Shepherd also won the division race, in 3:35.0.

The Bengals placed runner-up in the 880 relay, as well, while Stipcich (2-mile) and Alling (PV) both placed fifth.

The gals ran their win streak to 4-0 in duals, doubling up Great Falls High 78-40, led by the usual suspects. The steadily improving guys dropped a 93-52 decision to GFH, although coming away with five event triumphs. Posting double wins were Somers (both hurdles) and Stipcich (both distances), along with triple jump victor Tim Scow.

At the sixth-annual Helena Girls Invitational (later half of the Skor-DeKam), HHS tied 3-time defending meet champion Kalispell for AA-A division title, with both schools scoring 68-points in the 10-team field.

The powerful Timberettes captured six events while the hosts managed just two wins. But the Lady Bengals’ depth gave them an 8-3 advantage over Flathead for runners-up, 6-1 in third-placings to make up for their lack of blue ribbons.

Helena’s victories came in the relays, with the quartet of Luebeck, Cross, Harrison and Chilton winning the short relay; and Luebeck, Cross, Effertz and Hamer getting the stick around in 1:55.5 for a new 880 medley meet and stadium record.

The home team’s second-place finishers were led by Judy Myles, at 16-8 in the long jump. Also taking runner-up were Chilton (100, 220), Nelson (80, 110y hurdles), Power (shot), Hamer (440) and Tobias (disc).

Co-head coach Judy Blenkarn was “very proud of our relay teams” and also praised Hamer’s leg on the medley relay.

In the 7-team freshman meet, Capital (formerly Sunhaven) and Helena Junior High finished 1-2, with 59 and 51 points. Lauri Adams, a future multiple State champion, and Carolyn Glenn were double winners for HJHS. The soon-to-be Lady Bruins were led by Jane Richards, Carrie McMurtrey, Paula Hegman, Lynn Bingham, Kathy Fox, Cassie Parriman and Jolene Petrino.

Over at the Swede Dahlberg Meet in Butte, Helena finished third, paced by top-scorers Somers, Stipcich and Shepherd.

At their next outing, the Lady Bengals win streak came to an end, when they were shaded by nemesis Flathead at Vigilante Stadium, 63-55.

“A disqualification following (a clear) victory in the 440 relay cost Helena a chance to beat the Kalispell girls for the first time in history,” according to the IR. “A baton exchange out of the passing zone” DQ’d the hosts, resulting in a 10-point swing. “Without this turn of events, Helena would’ve won 60-58.”

The powerful Timberettes won nine of 14 events, but Helena’s depth came through again with a 9-5 cushion in runner-up finishes.

Nelson was our lone double winner, while Bunkowksi edged future State long jump champ Wanda Norris by 2¼-inches, soaring to a team and stadium record of 17-4¾. Also winning were Hamer in the quarter-mile and the 880 medley relay.

Helena’s boys had their best performance of the year, narrowly losing to the Braves 76-69. Distance men Mathews (880) and Stipcich (2-mile) each won, while also tying each other for first in the mile. The D-Crew swept the 880, mile and 2-mile, as well. Other winners included Tom Goodman (LJ), Steve Haynes (HJ) and Scow, for six total event triumphs.

At the Western AA Girls Divisional Meet, Helena qualified a school-record 17 tracksters for State, but settled for second-place behind 5-time meet champion Kalispell, 87-75.

The Lady Bengals won four events, including Hamer in the 440 (1:04.0) and Harrison in the 220 (27.8); the 440 relay (Bunkowski, Cross, Harrison, Chilton) in 51.7; and the 880 medley (Cross, Luebeck, Hamer, Chilton) at 1:57.6.

Finishing runners-up were Nelson (80 and 110y hurdles), Whitney (440), Blandy (880), Robertson (5-0) and Bunkowski & Myles (long jump, tie).

Chilton, although slowed by her hammy injury, placed third in both sprints and qualified for State in each race for the third straight year. Also competing in The Show for the third time were Nelson and Robertson.

Rounding out the red-and-white’s State entries were Williams (80 & 110Hs), Blandy (M), Bone (J), Harrison (100), Power (SP), Effertz (J), Mitzi Conver (440), Cindy Sangray (80H) and Luebeck (220).

Coach Gilbert’s boys placed fifth out of five at Divisionals, with 22 points — Butte’s 78 claimed the crown — while qualifying 13 tracksters. The lone runner-up ribbon was gathered by Carl Somers in the 120 hurdles (15.9), and the only double winner was Stipcich, fourth in the mile (4:32.5) and fifth in the two-mile.

The rest of HHS’ State berths went to soph Ed Mathews (880, third), Shepherd (880), Goodman (LJ), Alling (PV), Scow (TJ) and Haynes (HJ).

Both relays made it, as well, with the mile crew (Miller, Shepherd, Dan Ditto, Vook) taking third-place, and the 880 quartet (Miller, Denis Jones, Vook, Somers) coming in fourth.

The HHS Lady Bengals were predicted a State trophy, but didn’t perform quite up to snuff and repeated their four-place showing from the year before, scoring 35 points. Flathead’s juggernaut outdistanced second-place West, 57-42, for its fourth State title in five years.

On the boys side, Helena tallied a disappointing 3½-points to finish last again. The Bears held off a speedy runner-up Butte squad for the championship, 50-44. Scoring for HHS were fifth-place finishers Jim Stipcich, in the mile (4:34.5) and 2-mile (9:52.1); long jumper Tom Goodman 20-9¼; and Steve Haynes in the high jump, tie at 5-10.

Just missing the podium were Ed Mathews, in the 880 (2:01.7), and vaulter Tim Alling (12-0), both sixth; and seventh-placer Mark Shepherd. The good news was, all six were expected back for the next year.

Jumping back to the gals, HHS’ highlights were Becky Robertson in the high jump, placing runner-up with a school-record leap of 5-2; and the State championship 880 medley relay unit, of Casey Chilton, Renee Hamer, Denise Cross and Julie Luebeck, who got the stick around in a school-record 1:53.3.

Robertson, who made 5-0 and then passed the next height. “If I was going to miss, I thought I’d rather miss at 5-2,” she said, when asked why she skipped 5-1.

Also finishing second were long jumper Lyanne Bunkowski, going 16-6½; and the talented 440 relay group (Bunkowski, Cross, Lee Harrison, Chilton) in 51.1, just 2/10ths out of first, despite a couple bad exchanges.

Chilton, still not 100%, placed fourth in 220 (27.1) and fifth in 100 (11.7), completing her third year of medaling in both events. Among her Lady Bengal records were 11 career all-state citations, and her 100 and 220 yard times (converted to meters), all three lasting 20 years.

Mari Bone finished fourth in both 80 (11.4) and 110 hurdles (15.7), giving her five lifetime podium efforts.

Marilou Blandy took third in the mile and fifth in the half-mile (2:27.7), while quarter-miler Hamer (62.5), and Judy Myles in the long jump (16-2), each came in fourth. Closing out the scoring for coach Gleason’s Lady Bengals were fifth-placers Harrison in the 220 (27.2), and Marie Bone, with a program-record 120-6 in the javelin.

NOTE: Three decades later, Casey (Chilton) Molloy and Becky (Robertson) Price’s daughters, Caitlyn Molloy and Lisa Price, were both standout Lady Bengal tracksters.

