Capital girls topple Butte in track dual, Helena teams swept in Kalispell

At the start of the day in Helena, there was snow on the ground. But by the afternoon, it had cleared and Capital was able to host Butte in a track dual Friday.
The Bruins put on a dominant showing in the girls meet, knocking off the Bulldogs by a score of 109-35. On the boys side of things, there was the rare tie in track as Capital and Butte both ended up with 72.5 points.
Capital won 15 of the 18 girls events on Friday against Butte with Kathryn Sheridan taking home wins in the 100-meter hurdles and the 300 hurdles.
Dylan Cunningham led the way for Capital in the boys meet, winning both the discus and the shot put. Nick Michelotti also earned multiple wins for the Bruins, taking first in the 110-meter hurdles and the 300 hurdles.
Christian Vetter of Butte was the other who won multiple events as he was first in the 100 and 200-meter sprints.
Helena High swept by Kalispell Flathead
The Helena High track teams didn't win their track duals in Kalispell on Friday, but that didn't stop the Bengals from recording some impressive individual showings.
Maybe the top of the list was freshman Logan Todorovich, who won four different events in Kalispell: The 100-meter dash (13.05), the 100 hurdles (16.01), the high jump (5-01) and the long jump (17-00), notching personal bests in both the long jump and hurdles.
Todorvich was also on the 400-meter relay team that took first along with Katelyn Hamill, Bailey Root and Odessa Zentz. They posted a time of 50.77. Zentz, Hamill, Kylie Hartnett and Carly Ryan also won the 1,600-meter relay after finishing the race in 4:08.76.
Zentz was able to win the 400 and 800 for the Bengals and Hartnett also won the 1,600, but Flathead was able to win the team competition 81-64. Summer Unger also won the pole vault (10-06) for Helena High.
In the boys dual, Flathead outscored the Bengals 77-68. Josh Goleman was the top performer for Helena as he won both the shot put (47-05) and the discus (134-01). Tyler Deborde also registered a PR on his throw 150-08, which won him the javelin and the Bengals first in all three throwing events.
Dallin Christensen (2:09) also won the 800 for the Bengals, which also got a first-place showing from Robert Wagner in the 1,600 (4:45). Kyler Smith (18.54) won the 110 hurdles and Colter Petre took home the 300 hurdles (43.42).