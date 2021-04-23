Capital girls topple Butte in track dual, Helena teams swept in Kalispell

At the start of the day in Helena, there was snow on the ground. But by the afternoon, it had cleared and Capital was able to host Butte in a track dual Friday.

The Bruins put on a dominant showing in the girls meet, knocking off the Bulldogs by a score of 109-35. On the boys side of things, there was the rare tie in track as Capital and Butte both ended up with 72.5 points.

Capital won 15 of the 18 girls events on Friday against Butte with Kathryn Sheridan taking home wins in the 100-meter hurdles and the 300 hurdles.

Dylan Cunningham led the way for Capital in the boys meet, winning both the discus and the shot put. Nick Michelotti also earned multiple wins for the Bruins, taking first in the 110-meter hurdles and the 300 hurdles.

Christian Vetter of Butte was the other who won multiple events as he was first in the 100 and 200-meter sprints.

Helena High swept by Kalispell Flathead

The Helena High track teams didn't win their track duals in Kalispell on Friday, but that didn't stop the Bengals from recording some impressive individual showings.