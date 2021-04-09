Capital drops track duals to Missoula Sentinel despite some strong performances

The Helena Capital track teams hit the road Friday, traveling to Missoula Sentinel for a dual meet between the two teams.
On this day, the Spartans got the best of the Bruins in both the boys and girls meets. The Sentinel boys defeated Capital 90-55, while the Spartan girls knocked off Capital 79-66.
Sentinel won a majority of events in the girls meet, but Jaymee Sheridan posted a time of 13.66 to win the 100-meter dash. Amanda Haab also had a stellar day in throwing events for CHS, winning both the discus (106-07) and the shot put (29-03). Libby Hansen was the only individual winner for the Capital girls, taking home first place in the pole vault (10-03), edging out teammate Emma Rohrer-Fitzhugh (10-00).
The Bruins also won both the 1,600-meter relay and the 400-meter relay with times of 4:20.52 and 52.64 respectively.
Bret Morris, who already qualified for state in the 100-meter dash, took home first in the boys 100-meter dash Friday thanks to a time of 11.03. Capital also took first place in the 400 thanks to Tucker Zanto (55.10) and the 1,600 as Henry Ballinger finished the race in 4:37.
Dylan Cunningham added two more individual titles for the Bruins in the shot put and the discus. Cunningham, a junior, made a throw of 122-03 in the javelin to take first in that event. Then, he notched a win in the shot put with a throw of 41-07.
In the boys pole vault, Alex Brisko of Capital was the runaway winner as he vaulted 13-00. The next height was 10-06.
Capital also won the 400-meter relay on Friday, while finishing second to Sentinel in the 1,600.
Both Capital teams will be back in action on Tuesday as the Bruins head to Missoula Big Sky for a dual meet at 3:15 p.m.
