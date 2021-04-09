Capital drops track duals to Missoula Sentinel despite some strong performances

The Helena Capital track teams hit the road Friday, traveling to Missoula Sentinel for a dual meet between the two teams.

On this day, the Spartans got the best of the Bruins in both the boys and girls meets. The Sentinel boys defeated Capital 90-55, while the Spartan girls knocked off Capital 79-66.

Sentinel won a majority of events in the girls meet, but Jaymee Sheridan posted a time of 13.66 to win the 100-meter dash. Amanda Haab also had a stellar day in throwing events for CHS, winning both the discus (106-07) and the shot put (29-03). Libby Hansen was the only individual winner for the Capital girls, taking home first place in the pole vault (10-03), edging out teammate Emma Rohrer-Fitzhugh (10-00).

The Bruins also won both the 1,600-meter relay and the 400-meter relay with times of 4:20.52 and 52.64 respectively.

Bret Morris, who already qualified for state in the 100-meter dash, took home first in the boys 100-meter dash Friday thanks to a time of 11.03. Capital also took first place in the 400 thanks to Tucker Zanto (55.10) and the 1,600 as Henry Ballinger finished the race in 4:37.