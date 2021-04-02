Bret Morris qualifies for state in the 100 and 200, Capital sweeps Glacier in track dual

The Helena Capital track teams were back in action Friday in Kalispell for the first time since the 2019 season and both teams left with a dual victory over Glacier in the first competition of the season.
The Bruin girls won their dual with Glacier with 89 points compared to 43, while the boys team also finished first out of the two teams with 81 points. The Wolfpack had 63.
One of the best performances of the day came from Bruins senior Bret Morris, who qualified for the state meet with a personal-record in the 100-meter dash of 10.98.
Morris also won the 200-meter dash for the Bruins with a time of 22.76 and also qualified for state in that event.
CHS also took home first place in the distance events as Luke Sullivan won the 800 (2:07), while Sam Ellis won the 1,600 (4:36) and 3,200-meter runs (10:42).
Joey Lauerman won the 110-meter hurdles for the Bruins thanks to a time of 17.18; Freshman Matteo Bugni also took home the 300-meter hurdles for the Bruins after a time of 45.97.
In the throwing events, Dylan Cunningham stood out for Capital, winning the shot put (44-06) and discus (140-10). The other first-place finisher for CHS in Kalispell was Hunter Cronenwett, who won the high jump with a jump of 5-08.
In the girls meet, freshman Kathryn Sheridan had an impressive debut for the Bruins by winning the 100 and 300-meter hurdles with times of 17.26 and 48.79 respectively.
Another freshman, Destiny Vogl won the 1,600 for the CHS girls (6:10) and senior Ella Krum won the 800 after running a 2:35.
The Capital girls really cleaned up in the field events as Carlie Gross won the javelin (104-111) and the high jump (4-09).
Libby Hansen, a junior for the Bruins, also won multiple events on Friday taking first in the pole vault (9-06) and the long jump (16-03). Megan Carpenter was also first in the triple jump (33-08).