Braden Morris of Jefferson leads All-Area Boys Track Team as Athlete of the Year

For the Jefferson boys track team, it's hard to imagine a better season than the one the Panthers enjoyed in 2021.

Jefferson wound up winning its first boys state track championship since 1998 and had some stellar performances along the way, especially from junior Braden Morris.

It's safe to say that the Panthers would not have won the state title without the 30 points Morris scored during the Class B state meet. Jefferson scored 62 as a team to win the crown and his efforts earned him the honor of being the top male track athlete on the 2021 All-Area Boys Track and Field Team.

The highlight for Morris individually was his state championship in the 110-meter hurdles, but for Jefferson as a team, outside of winning the championship, it had to be the 300 hurdles, which saw Morris finish as the runner-up to teammate Joey Visser. Morris also finished runner-up in the triple jump, while taking fourth in the javelin.

The win by Visser gave the Panthers two of three male state champions in the Independent Record's coverage area and was also a huge part of Jefferson holding off Missoula Loyola and Manhattan for the Class B state title.