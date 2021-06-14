Braden Morris of Jefferson leads All-Area Boys Track Team as Athlete of the Year

For the Jefferson boys track team, it's hard to imagine a better season than the one the Panthers enjoyed in 2021.
Jefferson wound up winning its first boys state track championship since 1998 and had some stellar performances along the way, especially from junior Braden Morris.
It's safe to say that the Panthers would not have won the state title without the 30 points Morris scored during the Class B state meet. Jefferson scored 62 as a team to win the crown and his efforts earned him the honor of being the top male track athlete on the 2021 All-Area Boys Track and Field Team.
The highlight for Morris individually was his state championship in the 110-meter hurdles, but for Jefferson as a team, outside of winning the championship, it had to be the 300 hurdles, which saw Morris finish as the runner-up to teammate Joey Visser. Morris also finished runner-up in the triple jump, while taking fourth in the javelin.
The win by Visser gave the Panthers two of three male state champions in the Independent Record's coverage area and was also a huge part of Jefferson holding off Missoula Loyola and Manhattan for the Class B state title.
Without those combined 18 points from the taking the top two spots in the 300 hurdles, the Panthers would have finished third.
The other individual state champion was Helena High's Josh Goleman, who won the Class AA shot put title and also finished fourth in the discus.
Gavin Vandenacre of Townsend was another candidate for the All-Area Athlete of the Year award as he medaled in three events, including runner-up finishes in the 100-meter dash and as part of the Bulldogs' 400-meter relay team.
Here's the full team listed below:
2021 IR All-Area Boys Track and Field
100 – Gavin Vandenacre, Townsend, junior
State B runner-up, 11.48 (11.20 prelims); District 5B champion, 11.41
200 – Gavin Vandenacre, Townsend, junior
Fifth-place State B, 23.20 (23.18 prelims); District 5B runner-up, 23.31
400 – Gavin Vandenacre, Townsend, junior
State B runner-up, 51.31; Manhattan Christian Invite, 51.03
800 – Henry Ballinger, Capital, sophomore
Ninth at State AA, 2:01.59; Western AA Divisional runner-up, 1:58.23
1600 – Henry Ballinger, Capital, sophomore
Western AA Top-10 runner-up, 4:32.29
3200 – Brody Romano, Capital, sophomore
Seventh-place Western AA Divisionals, 10:06; Crosstown champion, 10:55.9
110 Hurdles – Braden Morris, Jefferson, junior
State B champion, 15.33; Southern B Divisional runner-up, 15.32
300 Hurdles – Joey Visser, Jefferson, junior
State B champion, school record 39.85; Southern B Divisional champion, 39.96
400 Relay – Townsend (Dawson Sweat, Klause Rauser, Tommy Stewart, Gavin Vandenacre)
State B runners-up, 43.92
1600 Relay – Helena (Dallin Christenson, Trystan Brewer, Chance McGurran, Colter Petre)
Fifth-place State AA, 3:29.6; Third-place Western AA Divisionals, 3:30.59
Shot put – Josh Goleman, Helena, junior
State AA champion, 49-10½; Western AA champion, 48-11½
Discus – Dylan Cunningham, Capital, junior
State AA runner-up, 150-3; Big Sky-CHS dual, 148-6
Javelin – Marcus Evans, Helena, senior
Sixth-place State AA, 162-11; Fourth-place Western AA, 157-7
High jump – Hunter Cronenwett, Capital, junior
11th at Western AA Divisionals, 5-8; Big Sky-CHS dual, 6-0
Long jump – Hunter Cronenwett, Capital, junior
Fourth-place at State AA, 20-10¼; Crosstown champion, 21-0
Triple jump – Braden Morris, Jefferson, junior
State B runner-up, 41-6½; District 5B champion, 40-8¾; Joliet-PC Invite, 42-1
Pole vault – Alex Brisko, Capital, junior
Fifth-place at State AA, 14-0; Western AA Divisional runner-up, 14-0; Western Top-10, 14-3