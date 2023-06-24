Townsend's Dawson Sweat won four state championships at the Class B state track meet in May and that performance is what cemented him as 2023 Boys Track All-Area Athlete of the Year.

While local teams crowned a number of individual state champions, Sweat stole the show at the Class B state track meet in Butte. He was part of Townsend's 400-meter relay team that won the state title (49.34) along with Deegan Mattson, Ryan Racht and Kade Newman.

Sweat also took home three individual titles, sweeping the Class B crowns in the 100- and 200-meter sprints with times of 11.09 in the 100 (Townsend school record) and 22.38 in the 200. He also posted a time of 40.58 in the 300-meter hurdles to win another state title.

Sweat finishes his Townsend career with three school records, as well as a total of 12 medals at the state track meet and 61 points scored.

The four state titles of Sweat made it hard for anyone else to upend him as the boys track athlete of the year, but Helena's Colter Petre got serious consideration. He won the long jump in the Class AA boys meet and took home three medals as well as scoring a total of 15 points.

Helena's Henry Ballinger also had a standout state meet with four all-state medals. He also ends his Helena High career with two school records. Capital's Tom Carter and Merek Mihelish were also candidates.

Carter earned all-state honors in three events and is a Capital record holder in the 100, 200, and 400 relay. Mihelish scored 14 points after top-3 finishes in both hurdle events, which included a runner-up finish in the 110 hurdles. Both were vital in Capital's co-state championship with Gallatin.

Dalton Noble (Class B shot put) and Dylan Root (100-meter) also won state titles and helped Jefferson repeat as Class B boys team champions. The other state champion from the area was Helena high jumper Aayden Simmons.

The complete 2023 All-Area Boys Track Team is listed below:

100 – Dawson Sweat, Townsend, sr.

State B champion, 11.09 (school record); Divisional champion, 11.28

(tie) Tom Carter, Capital, sr.

Third-place at State AA, 11.08; Won Hellgate dual, 10.93; Won Crosstown, 10.96

200 – Dawson Sweat, Townsend, sr.

State B champion, 22.38; Fourth at Pilcher Top 10, 22.88; District 5B champion, 23.20

400 – Henry Ballinger, Helena, sr.

Fifth at State AA, 50.39; Third at Skor-DeKam, 50.59

800 – Henry Ballinger, Helena, sr.

Fourth at State AA, 1:53.28 (school record); Divisional champion, 1:54.23

1600 – Henry Ballinger, Helena, sr.

Sixth at State, 4:22.20; Western AA Divisional champion, 4:19.82 (school record)

3200 – Luke Mest, Jefferson, jr.

State B runner-up, 10:02.69; Divisional champion, 10:08.07

400 relay – Capital (Gavin Mow, Hayden Opitz, Lance Baumgart, Tom Carter)

State AA runners-up, 42.24 (school record); Divisional runners-up, 42.53

(tie) Townsend (Dawson Sweat, Deegan Mattson, Ryan Racht, Kade Newman)

State B champions, 43.94

1600 relay – Helena (Henry Ballinger, Aaron French, Luke Ruch, Travis Ryland-Davis)

Fourth at State AA, 3:24.38; Crosstown champions, 3:26.97

110 hurdles – Merek Mihelish, Capital, so.

State AA runner-up, 14.83; Divisional champion, 14.63

(tie) Dylan Root, Jefferson, sr

State B champion, 14.88; Divisional champion, 15.07

300 hurdles – Dawson Sweat, Townsend, sr.

State B champion 40.58; Sixth at Pilcher Top-10, 40.21 (school record)

(tie) Merek Mihelish, Capital, so.

State AA runner-up, 40.00; Divisional runner-up, 39.11; Skor-DeKam champion, 38.59 (meet record)

Shot put – Dalton Noble, Jefferson, jr.

State B champion, 50-11; Divisional champion, 50-3¼

(tie) Barrett Hageman, Capital, jr.

Fourth-place at State AA, 52-5; Divisional runner-up, 52-5

Discus – Barrett Hageman, Capital, jr.

Fourth-place at State AA, 158-5; Divisional runner-up, 159-5

Javelin – Tyler Crum, Capital, so.

Third-place at State AA, 157-4; Fourth at Divisionals, 162-1

High jump – Aayden Simmons, Helena, so.

State AA champion, 6-6; Crosstown champion, 6-7

Long jump – Colter Petre, Helena, sr.

State AA champion, 22-4; Divisional champion, 21-4½; Crosstown champion, 22-6½

Triple jump – Hunter Stevens, Jefferson, so.

Fifth-place at State B, 40-7; Gallatin Valley Invite runner-up, 42-3

(tie) Jeremiah Saari, Capital, jr.

Ninth-place at State AA, 42-8; Sixth at Divisionals, 42-6½

Pole vault – Keagan Pallister, Helena, sr.

Third-place at State AA, 14-0; Western Division champion, 14-3

Honorable Mention:

Hunter Stevens, JHS; Jace Oxarart, JHS; Andy Williams, CHS; Matt Moreni, CHS; Talon Marsh, CHS; Cole Dawes, CHS