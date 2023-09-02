The Helena Bengals and Capital Bruins were in Kalispell on Friday for a cross country meet that featured 12 of the 16 teams in Class AA.

In the boys meet, Helena High took third with a team score of 93. Bozeman finished first (46) and Great Falls High was second (63). Capital finished 17th with a total of 582.

Junior Henry Sund (5th, 16:09) paced the Bengals. Jefferson's Luke Mest also finished in the top 10 (6th, 16:10), while the Bengal boys had three other runners in the top 20: Dylan Hill (16th, 16:30), Milo Kauffman (16:32) and Elliot Stimpson (16:34). Jake Matthews was 37th.

Bozeman won the girls meet. Helena high took fifth with 185 points. Brianna Plant was first to finish for the Bengals, taking 23rd after a time of 20:49. Solveig Mohr (31st, 21:11) and Sofia Hinderman (33rd, 21:16) also finished in the top 40, as did Capital's Lillian Grady (37th, 21:30). Alia Romano (43rd, 21:42) was the other top-50 finisher for the Capital girls, which took 12th as a team.

Also this weekend

The East Helena Vigilantes went on the road and notched their second varsity win on the gridiron with a 34-28 triumph over Hardin, one of East Helena's new rivals in the Eastern A. The Vigilantes are now 1-1 this season after a loss to Lewistown in the opener. Billings Central awaits in Week 3. The Class A runner-up from last season will travel to East Helena on Friday for a 7 p.m. kickoff.

Saturday was a busy day for local teams on the volleyball court as the Helena Bengals and Capital Bruins were each in Great Falls to square off against Eastern AA opponents.

Each team got four matches on Saturday and both squads posted 1-3 records. The Bruins first match was against CMR which defeated CHS 25-15 and 25-20 (matches were best out of three). Taylor Ferretti led the Bruins with six assists and two kills. Riley Chandler added four kills, while Kate Berg had three aces and three digs.

Capital was also beaten by Bozeman 25-19, 25-20. McKenzy Heppner had a team-high four kills. Ferretti had 10 assists and Chandler finished with two aces. The lone win of the day for the Bruins came against Great Falls High in a three-set match that Bruins won 25-16, 22-25 and 15-12. Cecily Blaz had six of the Bruins 24 kills. Berg managed 18 digs and three aces, while Chandler and Tey'ana Lintner had four kills each. Chandler added five kills in a 2-0 loss to Gallatin by the scores of 25-9 and 25-17 in favor of the Raptors.

Helena High was also in Great Falls and started its day with a 25-9, 25-12 loss to Gallatin. Birdie Heuiser and Makenzie Jackson each had four kills, while Malena Onespot-Danforth had a team-high 12 assists. Kathryn Seliskar also pitched in with two aces.

Helena's next match was against Great Falls High and the Bengals got a win in straight sets (25-17, 25-21) thanks in part to an 11-kill effort from Annika Nehring. Jackson finished with six kills, but also scored a match-high six aces in a stellar service effort. Onespot-Danforth added three aces of her own as Helena totaled 11.

Bozeman later defeated Helena (25-20, 25-13). Jackson was the team leader for HHS in aces (2), blocks (1) and kills (6). In the final match of the day, Helena dropped a three-set affair with CMR (25-10, 16-25, 20-18). The Bengals and Rustlers battled well past the 15th point in the third set, but HHS fell just short of the win despite 29 kills, with 12 from Jackson and seven from Heuiser and Nehring. Heusier was also credited with two aces and Onespot-Danforth wound up with 24 assists.

Helena will open conference play on Friday at Kalispell Flathead. The Bengals will play Glacier on Saturday. Capital will play Glacier on Friday; Flathead on Saturday. Both of those matches are also on the road.

The East Helena volleyball team was also on the road Saturday and was swept by the Class A runner-up from 2022, Havre by the scores of 25-16, 25-15 and 25-22. Talea Wigen had nine kills to pace EHHS. Emma Stapley had six to go along with seven digs. Maya Westerhold led the Vigilantes in digs with 18. Dymon Root contributed with two aces, three digs and five kills.

The Vigilantes will be back in action on Friday against Lewistown on the road.

In soccer, East Helena saw its boys and girls teams drop matches to Billings Central on the road.