Trio headlines Independent Record's All-Area Tennis team
Trio headlines Independent Record's All-Area Tennis team

Eva Santos and Emma Hasquet

Eva Santos (left) and Emma Hasquet of Helena High finished second at the Class AA state tournament are pictured earlier in the season in Helena. 

 Gary Marshall BMGphotos.com

It was a strong season for local tennis as players in singles and doubles, as well as teams contended for state titles.

The Helena High girls team finished second in the Class AA team race thanks to the doubles team of Emma Hasquet and Eva Santos who finished as runner-up in doubles. 

Their feat was matched by Regan Hanson of Helena Capital, who advanced all the way to the girls Class AA state championship match before falling to Bozeman's Meg McCarthy who went undefeated on her way to the title. 

Regan Hanson

Regan Hanson finished second at the Class AA state tournament. 

Hanson's run at the state tournament was still impressive. She also helped the Bruin girls post a win and a tie in two duals against Helena High this season. 

Hanson's success at the state tournament was matched in the doubles bracket by the Helena High duo of Santos and Hasquet, who fell 6-4, 6-2 in the title match to a tandem from Bozeman.

The Helena duo also reached the championship match of the Southern AA divisional tournament, finishing runner-up, as did Hanson in the singles bracket. 

The postseason results led to all three players being honored as the top tennis players on the Independent Record's All-Area team. 

While the three girls: Hanson of Capital, as well as Santos and Hasquet of Helena High will share the award, as the top singles player and doubles tandem, respectively, Ryan Ashley was another top performer and was arguably the top male player in the area following a Southern AA divisional championship. He was also fourth at state for the Bruins in his freshman season.

The full team is listed below: 

2021 IR All-Area Tennis

Singles

Regan Hanson, Capital

State AA girls runner-up; Southern AA Division runner-up

Qayl Jukala, Helena

Sixth-place at State AA girls; Third-place at Southern AA Divisionals

Lexi Howard, Townsend

Sixth-place at B/C State girls; Southern B/C runner-up

Sam Zody, Jefferson 

Went 2-2 at State B/C girls; Southern B/C Division champion

Luke Donaldson, Helena

3-2 at State AA boys; Fourth-place at Southern AA Divisionals

Ryan Ashley, Capital

2-2 at State AA boys 4th; Southern AA Division champion

Doubles

Eva Santos/Emma Hasquet, Helena

State AA girls runners-up; Southern AA Division runners-up

Jerrick Olsen/Ashten Shipley, Capital

Fifth-place at State AA boys; Third-place at Southern AA Divisionals

Zoey Wickens/Jade Martin, Townsend

Went 2-2 at State B/C girls; Southern B/C Divisional champions

Dylan Maharg/Ethan Hayes, Helena

Went 1-2 at State AA boys; Fourth-place at Southern AA Divisionals

Emily Bird/Liz Collins, Townsend

Went 1-2 at State B/C girls; Southern B/C Divisional runners-up

Honorable Mention: Mara Flynn/Kayla Bridges, Capital; Connor Brown, East Helena; Rita Buffa, Jefferson

