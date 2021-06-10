Trio headlines Independent Record's All-Area Tennis team

It was a strong season for local tennis as players in singles and doubles, as well as teams contended for state titles.

The Helena High girls team finished second in the Class AA team race thanks to the doubles team of Emma Hasquet and Eva Santos who finished as runner-up in doubles.

Their feat was matched by Regan Hanson of Helena Capital, who advanced all the way to the girls Class AA state championship match before falling to Bozeman's Meg McCarthy who went undefeated on her way to the title.

Hanson's run at the state tournament was still impressive. She also helped the Bruin girls post a win and a tie in two duals against Helena High this season.

Hanson's success at the state tournament was matched in the doubles bracket by the Helena High duo of Santos and Hasquet, who fell 6-4, 6-2 in the title match to a tandem from Bozeman.

The Helena duo also reached the championship match of the Southern AA divisional tournament, finishing runner-up, as did Hanson in the singles bracket.

The postseason results led to all three players being honored as the top tennis players on the Independent Record's All-Area team.