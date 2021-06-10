Trio headlines Independent Record's All-Area Tennis team

It was a strong season for local tennis as players in singles and doubles, as well as teams contended for state titles.
The Helena High girls team finished second in the Class AA team race thanks to the doubles team of Emma Hasquet and Eva Santos who finished as runner-up in doubles.
Their feat was matched by Regan Hanson of Helena Capital, who advanced all the way to the girls Class AA state championship match before falling to Bozeman's Meg McCarthy who went undefeated on her way to the title.
Hanson's run at the state tournament was still impressive. She also helped the Bruin girls post a win and a tie in two duals against Helena High this season.
Hanson's success at the state tournament was matched in the doubles bracket by the Helena High duo of Santos and Hasquet, who fell 6-4, 6-2 in the title match to a tandem from Bozeman.
The Helena duo also reached the championship match of the Southern AA divisional tournament, finishing runner-up, as did Hanson in the singles bracket.
The postseason results led to all three players being honored as the top tennis players on the Independent Record's All-Area team.
While the three girls: Hanson of Capital, as well as Santos and Hasquet of Helena High will share the award, as the top singles player and doubles tandem, respectively, Ryan Ashley was another top performer and was arguably the top male player in the area following a Southern AA divisional championship. He was also fourth at state for the Bruins in his freshman season.
The full team is listed below:
2021 IR All-Area Tennis
Singles
Regan Hanson, Capital
State AA girls runner-up; Southern AA Division runner-up
Qayl Jukala, Helena
Sixth-place at State AA girls; Third-place at Southern AA Divisionals
Lexi Howard, Townsend
Sixth-place at B/C State girls; Southern B/C runner-up
Sam Zody, Jefferson
Went 2-2 at State B/C girls; Southern B/C Division champion
Luke Donaldson, Helena
3-2 at State AA boys; Fourth-place at Southern AA Divisionals
Ryan Ashley, Capital
2-2 at State AA boys 4th; Southern AA Division champion
Doubles
Eva Santos/Emma Hasquet, Helena
State AA girls runners-up; Southern AA Division runners-up
Jerrick Olsen/Ashten Shipley, Capital
Fifth-place at State AA boys; Third-place at Southern AA Divisionals
Zoey Wickens/Jade Martin, Townsend
Went 2-2 at State B/C girls; Southern B/C Divisional champions
Dylan Maharg/Ethan Hayes, Helena
Went 1-2 at State AA boys; Fourth-place at Southern AA Divisionals
Emily Bird/Liz Collins, Townsend
Went 1-2 at State B/C girls; Southern B/C Divisional runners-up
Honorable Mention: Mara Flynn/Kayla Bridges, Capital; Connor Brown, East Helena; Rita Buffa, Jefferson