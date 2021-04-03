Tennis season off to a positive start for Bengals, Bruins in Kalispell

It was the first day of competition for the Helena High and Capital tennis teams as each hit the road to take on Kalispell Flathead and Glacier Saturday.

The Bengals swept on the girls side of things, knocking off Flathead 7-1 and then completing the 2-0 sweep with a 5-3 victory over Glacier.

Keaton Normandy, Brynja Severtson and Hannah Romney all scored singles victories for the Bengals against Flathead. Maya Goetz and Liv Peterson also won in doubles, while the teams of Natalie Seburn/Hannah Romney and Sarah Hagengruber/Brynja Severtson each won by forfeit.

Qayl Kujala held the No. 1 spot for the Helena girls against Glacier and she brought home a win, as did Annika Johnson and Normandy as the Bengals built a 3-1 lead after singles.

Emma Hasquer and Eva Sanots notched a doubles win as did Goetz and Peterson, who also won against Flathead. Those wins were enough for Helena to leave Kalispell with a 2-0 record.

"We had a great start with our girls," Helena High tennis coach Lance Bouchee said. "Qayl played super at one as a freshman. The kids enjoyed playing finally."