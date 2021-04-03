Tennis season off to a positive start for Bengals, Bruins in Kalispell

It was the first day of competition for the Helena High and Capital tennis teams as each hit the road to take on Kalispell Flathead and Glacier Saturday.
The Bengals swept on the girls side of things, knocking off Flathead 7-1 and then completing the 2-0 sweep with a 5-3 victory over Glacier.
Keaton Normandy, Brynja Severtson and Hannah Romney all scored singles victories for the Bengals against Flathead. Maya Goetz and Liv Peterson also won in doubles, while the teams of Natalie Seburn/Hannah Romney and Sarah Hagengruber/Brynja Severtson each won by forfeit.
Qayl Kujala held the No. 1 spot for the Helena girls against Glacier and she brought home a win, as did Annika Johnson and Normandy as the Bengals built a 3-1 lead after singles.
Emma Hasquer and Eva Sanots notched a doubles win as did Goetz and Peterson, who also won against Flathead. Those wins were enough for Helena to leave Kalispell with a 2-0 record.
"We had a great start with our girls," Helena High tennis coach Lance Bouchee said. "Qayl played super at one as a freshman. The kids enjoyed playing finally."
In the boys matches, the Bengals fell 7-1 in a dual with Glacier that included two forfeits for HHS. However, Helena was able to bounce back and defeat Flathead 6-2 to earn a split.
Hunter Cromwell and Health Caldwell were the only duo to win both boys matches for Helena High. Helena also got doubles victories from Dylan Maharg and Ethan Hayes as well as the combo of Karson Stefanick and Logan Snarr. Luke Donaldson also notched a singles victory for HHS against the Braves.
Capital girls sweep
The Capital boys and girls tennis teams were also in Kalispell and it was a solid showing for the Bruin girls as they swept Flathead (6-2) and Glacier (7-1).
Regan Hanson, Catherine Burbidge, Mara Flynn and Kayla Bridges all won singles matches for CHS against Flathead, while the Bruins also got wins in doubles from Lilian Keaton and Emma Hopkins, as well as the team of Ana Salyards/Sarah Kubicka.
Against Glacier, Hanson, Burbidge, Flynn and Bridges all won again, making them 2-0 on the trip. Keaton and Hopkins also won for CHS, as well as Miranda Sheafor/Abby Wiles, and the team of Rachael Stacy and Abi Grotbo.
The Capital boys lost both of its duals, but in a bright spot, Jerrick Olson and Ashton Shipley went 2-0, despite the Bruins falling to the Braves and Wolfpack 7-1 in both matches.