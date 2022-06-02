Ryan Ashley is Independent Record's 2022 All-Area Tennis Player of the Year

Capital's Ryan Ashley put together an impressive freshman season for the Bruins, one that earned him consideration for the Independent Record's All-Area Tennis Player of the Year Award.

Yet, he finished behind a trio of state runner-up finishers a year ago after a fourth-place finish at state as a freshman.

But just like his sophomore finish at the Class AA state tournament was better — he won the state championship — his performance was also better in the race for Player of the Year in the Independent Record's coverage area and the result was a (metaphorical) straight-set victory.

For Ashley that is, who is the 2022 All-Area Tennis Player of the Year.

That is just the latest title added to his resume but his Southern AA Divisional title, the second straight, as well as his Class AA state singles title made it a certainty.

He was also dominant on his way to Class AA tennis crown as he didn't lose a single match, posting a 23-0 record and dropped only two sets, one of which was in the state championship match.

While Ashley was the top singles player in the area, Helena's Qayl Kujala also had a stellar sophomore campaign and finished fifth in Class AA singles, earning her second straight top-six (all-state) finish.

The top doubles team in the area was from Townsend in Lexie Howard/Zoe Wickens. The tandem won the Southeastern B/C Divisional title and then followed it up with a fourth-place finish at state for the Bulldogs, who won their 17th consecutive divisional tennis title.

2022 IR All-Area Tennis Team

SINGLES

Ryan Ashley, CHS

Class AA undefeated boys State champion; Went 23-0 overall, lost only 2 sets all year; Led CHS to 3rd-place trophy; 2-time Southern AA Divisional champ; 2-time All-Stater

Qayl Kujala, HHS

Fifth-place at State girls AA; Southern AA Divisional runner-up

Ashton Shipley, CHS

Third-place at Southern AA boys Divisionals; Advanced to State AA quarterfinals; Helped CHS to 3rd-place trophy

Candela Ruiz deErenchum, JHS

Third-place at Southeastern B/C girls Divisionals

Will Johnson, HHS

Fourth-place at Southern AA boys Divisionals

Keaton Normandy, HHS

Fourth-place at Southern AA girls Divisionals

DOUBLES

Lexie Howard/Zoe Wickens, Townsend

Fourth-place at B/C girls State; Southeastern B/C Divisional champions; Led Towns to 17th straight Division title; Went 32-4 overall

Liz Collins/Jade Martin, Townsend

Southeastern B/C girls Divisional runners-up; Helped Townsend to 17th straight Division title

Natalie Seaburn/Morin Blaise, HHS

Third-place at Southern AA girls Divisionals

Honorable Mention

Angie Theriault, Towns; Rylee Baird/Aliza Hayes, JHS

