Qayl Kujala put together a memorable season on the tennis courts for Helena High this past season.

The Helena High junior might have fallen one win short of what she wanted to achieve, which was a state championship, but she set plenty of career milestones along her way to finishing as the 2023 Class AA girls runner-up.

Kujala is a three-time all-state performer but she had never reached the finals before. She even rallied after dropping the first set of her semifinal match to get there.

Additionally, Kujala won the Southern AA Divisional tennis title and posted a 19-3 record but avenged one of those losses. While it was a close call between Kujala and two-time IR All-Area Player of the Year Ryan Ashley, the divisional title was enough to give Kujala the nod for 2023 All-Area Tennis Player of the Year award.

That being said, what Ashley achieved shouldn't be diminished. The three-time state finalist wasn't able to defend his crown at state or divisionals, but was all-state for a third time after winning the Class AA crown in 2022.

Ashley boasted a 13-4 record this season and was the only player to take a set against eventual state champion Mason McCarty of Bozeman.

Kujala and Ashley were the only singles players in the area to earn all-state honors in 2023. The only doubles team that achieved that was Lexi Howard and Liz Collins of Townsend. The tandem went 37-4 this season on their way to a divisional doubles title and a fifth-place showing at state.

2023 IR All-Area Tennis

Qayl Kujala, Helena

State AA singles runner-up, Southern Division champion (avenged one of her three season losses in finals), Western Conference Tournament champion; 19-3 overall record; 3-time all-stater

Ryan Ashley, Capital

State AA singles runner-up, Southern Division runner-up; 13-4 overall record (Only person to win a set from undefeated State champ Mason McCarty); 3-time all-stater, 2022 IR Player of the Year

Lexi Howard/Liz Collins, Townsend

Placed fifth at State B/C doubles; Divisional champions, 37-4 overall record

Emily Bird/Carsyn O’Dell, Townsend

Divisional runners-up; Went 1-2 at State B/C; 35-5 overall record

Sammie McCutcheon, Capital

Placed fourth at Divisional singles; Went 1-2 at State; 9-4 singles, 4-4 doubles, 13-8 overall

Will Johnson, Helena

Placed fourth at Divisional singles; 8-12 overall record