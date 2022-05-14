Local roundup: East Helena athletes excel at Park High track meet, plus other track and tennis results

In East Helena's final track meet of the season before divisionals, the Vigilantes put together a strong performance in Livingston at the Park High track meet.

Against seven other Class A teams, East Helena had multiple individual titles and also won the boys 1,600-meter relay with a team of Keston Sargent, Josiah Hornbeck, Jack Nelson and James Brooks (3:43.95).

Kaeden Sager also had another stellar weekend as he won the 200-meter dash after a time of 23.24, as well as getting a second-place finish in the 100 thanks to a time of 11.73. Additionally, Sager was part of the 400-meter relay team that took third. Brooks also took third for EHHS in the 800 (2:18).

Braden Howell matched that with a third-place finish in the javelin (152-10). He was also on the 400-meter relay team. Trevor Held also placed in two events for East Helena getting third in the pole vault (10-0) and fifth in the long jump (18-05.25).

On the girls side of things, Teagan Wigen had a busy but successful day for the Vigilantes as she won the 200 after a personal-best time of (28.46) and took second in the 100, while also being part of a second-place showing in the 400-meter relay, plus fourth-place finishes in the shot put and discus. The other 400-meter relay members were Kadence Bray, Teagan Wigen, Montana Pierson, Michaela Cary.

Pierson also had a stellar showing in Livingston, winning the high jump (5-00). Both East Helena teams took sixth in the track meet as the girls scored 64.5 points and the boys scored 48.

Jefferson wins district track title behind Braden Morris' big day

On Friday in Belgrade, the Jefferson Panthers took home the District 5B track title and the Panthers were greatly assisted in that effort by Braden Morris who was part of winning four district championships.

Morris won the 300-meter hurdles (40.62) the javelin (146-11), triple jump (41-05) and was part of the 400-meter relay team along with teammates Tom Meyer, Jace Oxarart and Michael Emter (44.06). Morris also finished runner-up in the 110-meter hurdles to Townsend's Gavin Vandenacre who also won a district title in the 100-meter dash (11.43). The senior also took second in the 400.

Joining Jefferson's title effort on the boys side was Wade Rykal who threw 52-00 in the shot put to claim a district title. The team of Meyer, Oxarart, Emter and Dylan Root also finished first in the 1,600-meter relay.

The other local district champion was Jesus Garcia of Townsend in the high jump. Jefferson finished with 192 points total. Manhattan was second with 130, followed by Townsend with 121.

Big Timber won the girls meet with 129 points, yet Townsend wasn't far behind with 118 thanks to a stellar outing from Havyn Vandenacre who won the 100 hurdles (16.16), the 300 hurdles (46.56) and also the javelin (110-00).

Vandenacre also took second in the 100 and third in the 200. Emma Stolte also won multiple district crowns for the Bulldogs in the 800 (2.21.76) and the 1,600 (5:19.39). Kai Taylor of Jefferson also won district titles in the shot put (32-06) and discus (105-11).

Helena, Capital tennis teams fall to Bozeman, Gallatin

In their final tennis duals of the regular season before divisionals next week, both the Helena High and Capital tennis teams were at home on Saturday and each was swept by Bozeman and Gallatin.

The Bruin boys lost 6-2 to Bozeman and 5-3 to Gallatin but in one bright spot, Ryan Ashley went 2-0 with a pair of straight-set victories. Ashton Shipley matched that feat with singles victories in both duals. The other win for CHS came in doubles against Gallatin as John Settle and Gabe Nova won a three-set match over the tandem of Will Graham and Nathan Nguyen of Gallatin.

In the girls matchups, Capital went down 8-0 to Bozeman and 7-1 to Gallatin with the lone victory coming from senior Rachael Stacey who won her match 6-0, 6-0.

"Ryan and Ashton had some commanding second set wins after close first sets against Bozeman and both handled Gallatin," Capital head coach Ryan Swenson said. "We had a lot of close matches on the girls side today. My takeaway is that although we are seeing some good things and major improvements, we just need to improve our closing. We played 10 tiebreaks and won only one of them. We've grown all season and we need to make some final adjustments if we want to extend our season."

Bozeman also cruised to victory against Helena High, defeating the Bengal boys 8-0, as well as the girls 7-1 with the doubles team of Morin Blaise and Maya Goetz coming away as the only winners in the dual for HHS.

Gallatin also defeated the Helena boys 8-0; Helena's girls team lost to Gallatin 5-3 but got singles wins from Qayl Kujala in straight sets, as well as Liv Peterson. Josie Esponda and Macarena Vasquez also won in doubles play for the Bengals.

