High School roundup: Bruins, Bengals notch wins in track, tennis duals

Lili Keeton and Emma Hopkins were 3-0 on the day for CHS in doubles and improved to 7-0 on the season, while Ana Salyards and Sarah Kubicka were also 3-0.

Racheal Stacey and Elise Ambrose also went 3-0 in doubles competition for CHS; The No. 1 team of Miranda Sheafor and Abby Wiles were also 2-1.

The boys duo of John Settle and Carter Fehr had a solid day and posted a 2-1 record, however, the Bruins went 0-3 on the road trip, dropping duals against Bozeman (7-1), Gallatin (6-2) and Belgrade (5-3). Ryan Ashley also posted a 2-1 mark for the Bruins.

Helena High also squared off against Bozeman, Gallatin and Belgrade in Tennis Friday. The girls team notched wins over Bozeman (5-3), Belgrade (7-1) and Gallatin (7-1).

The doubles teams of Natalie Seburn and Morin Blaise, Maya Goetz and Liv Peterson, as well as the duo of Hannah Romney and Kimber Miller each went 3-0 on the day for the Bengals.

Annika Johnson was also 3-0 in singles and the Bengas got multiple wins from singles player Keaton Normandy.

The Bengal boys won two of the three matches, knocking off Gallatin 5-3 and Belgrade 6-2, while dropping a dual to Bozeman (6-2).