High School roundup: Bruins, Bengals notch wins in track, tennis duals

Helena Capital hosted Kalispell Flathead in its first home meet of the season Friday afternoon at Vigilante Stadium and both Bruin teams came away with victories.
Capital won the boys meet by the score of 86-59, while the girls won narrowly, 74-71.
Kathryn Sheridan won both the 100 (16.12) and 300-meter hurdles (46.57) for CHS, which also got a stellar performance from Paige Bartsch who won the high jump (5-04) and the javelin (120-11).
Other winners included Amanda Haab in the discus (112-03), Libby Hansen in the long jump (15-07), Emma Rohrer-Fitzhugh in the pole vault (10-00), Ella Krum (800, 2:34) and Hailey Burger in the 200 (27.49).
In the boys dual between Capital and Flathead, Dylan Graham was among the standouts winning the 100 (11.52) and the 200 (24.07). Alex Brisko was another who won multiple events in the pole vault (12-00) and the 110-meter hurdles with a time of 17.42 for the Bruins.
Joey Lauerman of CHS took the 300 hurdles (44.73), while Dylan Cunningham who is already qualified for state, won the discus (137-07) and the shot put (42-09). Hunter Cronenwett also won the high jump (5-08) for the home team.
The Helena High track teams were also in action Friday, on the road against Missoula Hellgate and both Bengal teams came away with wins in a dual track meet.
The girls won their meet with the Knights 83-60, while the Helena boys track team also won 75-70 over Hellgate.
Helena got wins from the usual suspects on the girls side of things as Odessa Zentz (800, 2:15) and Kylee Hartnett (1,600, 5:21) each won races, while Rachel Plaster won the 100 (17.18) and 300 hurdles (49.94). Aubrie Christman won the shot put (33-05) and discus (105-03).
Freshman Logan Todorvich won the high jump for Helena, which also got a win in the pole vault from Annika Nehring. Senior Katelyn Hamill (1:02) posted a PR as she won the 400 and Kendyll Sommers (26.68) won the 200.
Helena event winners in the boys dual were: Adam Rylan-Davis (200, 24.23), Trystan Brewer (800, 2:05), Kyler Smith (110H, 18.25), Colter Petre (300H, 43.47), Josh Goleman (shot put, 46-05), Marcus Evans (javelin, 157-04), Kyler Pallister (high jump, 5-08) and Wyatt Righnour (pole vault, 12-03).
Tennis
On the tennis courts, it was a big day for Capital girls as they posted a 3-0 record against Bozeman, Gallatin and Belgrade on Friday, winning those matches by the scores of 5-3, 8-0 and 5-3.
Bruins head coach Ryan Swanson said it was the program's first win over Bozeman in what he estimated was seven years.
"I couldn't be happier with the effort I saw today," Swanson said. "We always have things to work on, but it was great seeing our divisional opponents today and giving us confidence heading into crosstown Tuesday. It was a great day to be a Bruin!"
Lili Keeton and Emma Hopkins were 3-0 on the day for CHS in doubles and improved to 7-0 on the season, while Ana Salyards and Sarah Kubicka were also 3-0.
Racheal Stacey and Elise Ambrose also went 3-0 in doubles competition for CHS; The No. 1 team of Miranda Sheafor and Abby Wiles were also 2-1.
The boys duo of John Settle and Carter Fehr had a solid day and posted a 2-1 record, however, the Bruins went 0-3 on the road trip, dropping duals against Bozeman (7-1), Gallatin (6-2) and Belgrade (5-3). Ryan Ashley also posted a 2-1 mark for the Bruins.
Helena High also squared off against Bozeman, Gallatin and Belgrade in Tennis Friday. The girls team notched wins over Bozeman (5-3), Belgrade (7-1) and Gallatin (7-1).
The doubles teams of Natalie Seburn and Morin Blaise, Maya Goetz and Liv Peterson, as well as the duo of Hannah Romney and Kimber Miller each went 3-0 on the day for the Bengals.
Annika Johnson was also 3-0 in singles and the Bengas got multiple wins from singles player Keaton Normandy.
The Bengal boys won two of the three matches, knocking off Gallatin 5-3 and Belgrade 6-2, while dropping a dual to Bozeman (6-2).
Helena was led by the duo of Logan Snarr and Parker Virts who each went 3-0 on the day. Ethan Hayes and Dylan Maharg also went 2-1.
"It was a great day of tennis," Helena head coach Lance Bouchee said. "Our players are getting stronger with each match and playing good tennis."
