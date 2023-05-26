Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

After dropping her first set of the day, it didn't look like Helena's Qayl Kujala would reach the Class AA state championship match in singles competition at the state tournament on Saturday.

Yet, Kujala did rally and was able to defeat Hazal Demaray of Billings Skyview 2-6, 7-6, 6-2. It was the third trip to the semis for Kujala, but her first trip to the state title match. She did fall short, losing in straight sets to Elliotte Banziger of Missoula Hellgate in straight sets.

"Qayl had a phenomenal tournament. She played with grit and toughness today by coming back in her semifinal match after dropping the first set. There is some amazing tennis talent in this state and Qayl worked so hard throughout the offseason to show she belongs in the top tier of the state," Helena head coach Nicole Riebe said.

Kujala, a junior, who dropped just two matches this season and earned all-state honors for a third straight season, had this to say: "I'm really proud of how well I played this weekend. There was a lot of great competition. It's nice to see that all my hard work has paid off."

Capital's Ryan Ashley got a shot at defending his Class AA state boys singles title from last season and reached the final after a 6-3, 6-3 win over Oliver Ward, but fell to Mason McCarty 6-2, 6-3 to finish as the 2023 runner-up.

Gallatin won the boys team title. Hellgate took home the girls.