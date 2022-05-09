Helena High, Capital to take part in second round of crosstown tennis

The Helena High and Capital tennis teams squared off against each other a few weeks ago in one of their annual crosstown duals and the second will take place Tuesday afternoon at the Civic Center and Lockey Park.

Lockey Park is where the singles matches will be played, while the doubles matches will take place at the Civic Center. All matches will get started at 4 p.m. with the No. 1's and No. 2's going head-to-head first.

For the Capital boys, that means leading off with Ryan Ashley, a sophomore who was a divisional champion a year ago, in addition to an all-state performer as a freshman after a fourth-place finish at state.

He was one of four Bruins singles players who won a match against Helena High in the first dual as the CHS boys notched their first win over Helena High in at least six years by a score of 8-0. Ashton Shipley has also played well as the No. 2 singles player for CHS, while Kevin LaChere has been another consistent performer.

Awaiting Ashley will be Helena's top singles player Will Johnson. He and Rhys Anderson-Foster both won matches against Butte last weekend. The Capital doubles teams also won all four matches in the first meeting this season against Helena with each win coming in straight sets. The Bruins are led by their top doubles teams of John Settle and Gabe Sova, as well as Dylan Dobbins and Brady Arnold, who are both seniors.

In the girls dual, the Bengals won 7-1 and the Helena girls have played really strong tennis throughout the regular season led by their No. 1 singles player Qayl Kujala.

The sophomore was also an all-state performer as a freshman and leads a group of singles players for HHS that includes Liv Peterson and Keaton Normandy.

Eva Santos and Kimber Miller have been the top doubles performers for the Bengals this season along with the tandems of Morin Blaise/Natalie Seburn, Ayla Silvonen/Brynn Woodsmasey and also Olivia Huber and Hannah Romney.

Elsie Ambrose and Catherine Burbidge have been the top singles performers for CHS this season, along with senior Rachael Stacey. Miranda Sheafor and Abby Wiles have also been a top tandem for the Bruins in doubles along with Emma Hopkins and Maya Shropshire.

This is the final week of the regular season for both teams. They will compete against each other Tuesday in addition to hosting Bozeman and Gallatin on Saturday before divisionals which start May 19 in Helena.

Chris is the sports editor and lead preps reporter for the Independent Record and 406mtsports.com. Follow him on Twitter @cmpetey406

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.