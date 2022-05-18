Helena High, Capital to host Southern AA tennis divisional starting Thursday

The Helena High and Capital tennis team will embark on the postseason beginning on Thursday as the Capital City will host the Class AA Southern Divisional Tournament.

There will be a bunch of action at a few different venues as the two-day tournament will open on Thursday at 8 p.m. The boys singles matches will be played at Lockey Park, while the girls singles matches will be play at the Civic Center.

The boys and girls doubles matches will be played at the East Helena tennis courts and will also start at 8 a.m.

Capital's Ryan Ashley comes into the tournament as the defending Southern AA Divisional champion after winning the title as a freshman. However, the Bengals and Bruins will face stiff competition from Bozeman and Gallatin, two of the more talented programs in Class AA.

The Raptors and Hawks both swept Capital and Helena High in dual competition last week in both boys and girls action. However, postseason tournaments are a different format and the top four finishers in each bracket: boys singles, girls singles, boys doubles and girls doubles will advance to next week's Class AA state tournament.

On Friday, all of the boys matches will be at East Helena. The girls will start at the Civic Center and Friday afternoon, the championships and consolation finals will all be played at the Civic Center.

