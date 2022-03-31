Helena High, Capital join other local teams in kicking off tennis season

Both the Helena High and Capital tennis teams enjoyed some success at the Class AA state tennis tournament a year ago and both teams will be looking to build towards that again as they open their seasons Friday in Helena.

Helena High and Capital will take on Kalispell Flathead and Kalispell Glacier Friday in season-opening duals for both teams.

There are losses to graduation every year in high school sports and the Bruin girls will feel the impact of that as Regan Hanson, who was a finalist in the Class AA girls state tournament, is gone. However, the Bruins have a pair of returning state placers on the boys side.

Ryan Ashley will lead the way for the boys team. He took fourth last season as a freshman at state and won a divisional championship. He'll be joined in singles competition by Ashton Shipley, who played doubles last season but will be moving over to singles this year for CHS.

Other varsity members with returning experience on the boys side for the Bruins include the duo of Dylan Dobbins and Brady Arnold.

On the girls side of things, Catherine Burbidge and Rachael Stacey are among the Bruins that are returning. Burbidge was one win short of qualifying for state last season.

"I feel like we have some players that should have a chance to do really well during the tournaments," Capital head coach Ryan Swenson said. "I think Ryan and Ashton both have a chance to do well. Catherine has a lot of experience and she's spent this offseason continuing to work and get better. I think both of our top doubles teams, boys and girls, also have a good chance."

Along with Capital, Helena will also be opening its season on Friday and the Bengals also boast a slew of returners who enjoyed success at the state tournament last season starting with Qayl Kujaka, a sophomore who took sixth in singles a year ago, as well as senior Eva Santos who was on the No. 1 doubles team last season that finished as the girls Class AA runner-up.

The boys team will be lead by Will Johnson in singles, as well as the top doubles team of Karson Stefaniak and Erik Callery.

"Everyone is excited to play and we've had some amazing weather at the start of this season compared to past seasons, " Helena High head coach Nicole Riebe said. "Most of our seniors remember their freshman year helping shovel nearly 20 inches of snow off the courts on the first day of practice. Players have hit a lot with each other the last couple of weeks and are super excited to get their first matches of the year under their belts."

The teams will play competitive tennis for the first time on Thursday with Capital hosting Glacier at the Civic Center and Helena High hosting Flathead at Lockey Park. After the first dual, the Helena teams will switch and play the opposite school from Kalispell. The first matches are set for 12 p.m.

"It will be good just to get out there," Swenson said. "We have kids that haven't played a whole lot, so it will just be good for them to get that experience and just to see what they can do. The first matches are always interesting."

The Jefferson girls are also coming off a strong tennis season but have graduated a number of key performers including Sam Zody, who won a divisional championship last season.

But the Panthers will feature Morgan Knickerbocker, Macee Murolo and Candela Ruiz de Erechun as well as Joelle Quigley in singles, plus Aliza Hayes/Rylee Baird, Shayna Williams and Ida Kalderon in doubles.

Connor Brown is also a leading returner for the East Helena Vigilantes who got their season underway last week. He qualified for the Class A state tournament a season ago and was an honorable mention to the IR's All-Area team.

Chris is the sports editor and lead preps reporter for the Independent Record and 406mtsports.com.

