Helena, Capital girls tennis teams sweep on the road, boys teams earn splits

The trip to Missoula was a successful for both the Helena High and Capital girls tennis teams Saturday. The Bengals and Bruins both squared off against Missoula Hellgate and Butte High, with each Helena school winning both duals.

The Helena High girls defeated Hellgate 5-3 and followed that up with a 7-1 win over Butte High. Capital also defeated Hellgate 5-3, but defeated the Bulldogs in a straight sweep by a score of 8-0.

On the boys side of things, both the Bruins and Bengals fell to Hellgate. The Knights beat CHS 5-3 and Helena 6-2. Capital and Helena both beat Butte High 7-1, getting each team a split.

"I saw a big improvement in mental toughness across the board proven by the fact that we won 4/5 third set tie breaks today," Capital head coach Ryan Swenson said. "It was great to get a solid girls sweep against Butte and it was a great day of tennis. We are excited to get home and work on a few things before we head to Billings next week."

The Bruin girls won all of their matches against Butte and swept through singles against Hellgate, which included a win from Kayla Bridges, who is now 8-0 on the season.