 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Helena, Capital girls tennis teams sweep on the road, boys teams earn splits
1 comment
High School Tennis

Helena, Capital girls tennis teams sweep on the road, boys teams earn splits

  • 1
{{featured_button_text}}

The trip to Missoula was a successful for both the Helena High and Capital girls tennis teams Saturday. The Bengals and Bruins both squared off against Missoula Hellgate and Butte High, with each Helena school winning both duals.

The Helena High girls defeated Hellgate 5-3 and followed that up with a 7-1 win over Butte High. Capital also defeated Hellgate 5-3, but defeated the Bulldogs in a straight sweep by a score of 8-0. 

On the boys side of things, both the Bruins and Bengals fell to Hellgate. The Knights beat CHS 5-3 and Helena 6-2. Capital and Helena both beat Butte High 7-1, getting each team a split.

"I saw a big improvement in mental toughness across the board proven by the fact that we won 4/5 third set tie breaks today," Capital head coach Ryan Swenson said. "It was great to get a solid girls sweep against Butte and it was a great day of tennis. We are excited to get home and work on a few things before we head to Billings next week."

The Bruin girls won all of their matches against Butte and swept through singles against Hellgate, which included a win from Kayla Bridges, who is now 8-0 on the season. 

Regan Hansen, Mara Flynn and Catherine Burbidge all went 2-0 for the Capital girls, while Ryan Ashley, as well as the doubles pairings of Jerrick Olson/Ashton Shipley and Brady Arnold/Dylan Dobbins did the same. 

Qayl Kujala, Annika Johnson and Keaton Normandy all went 2-0 on the day as the Bengals posted a 2-0 record. The tandems of Emma Hasquest/Eva Santos and Hannah Romney/Kimber Miller were also unbeaten on the day. 

The team of Heath Caldwell and Hunter Cromwell was also 2-0 on the day for the Helena High boys. 

"It was an all-around great performance for the girls," Helena High head coach Lance Bouchee said. "The boys did not step up. We had lots of missed opportunities on the court. This is a mental game and nothing is given to you."

The full results are listed below: 

 

Saturday's Tennis results

GIRLS

Helena 5, Hellgate 3

Singles: Qayl Kujala (Hn) def. Brooke Best, 6-4, 6-4; Annika Johnson (Hn) def. Sophia Giranios, 6-0, 6-1; Keaton Normandy (Hn) def. Anna Ward, 6-3, 7-5; Chloe McCulloch (Hg) def. Ayla Silvonen, 6-4, 6-3.

Doubles: Emma Hasquest/Eva Santos (Hn) def. Lilly Wright/Ashley Young, 6-1, 6-7, 10-7; Piper Speidel/Kennedy McCullough (Hg) def. Natalie Sieburn/Moen Blaise, 6-3, 6-3; Mckayla Kennedy-Harris/Bailey Sayer (Hg) def. Maya Goetz/Liz Peterson, 7-6 (5), 6-0; Hannah Romney/Kimber Miller (Hn) def. Lucy Johnstone/Mabel DeGrandpre, 6-4, 6-1.

Helena Capital 5, Hellgate 3

Singles: Regan Hansen (C) def. Best, 5-7, 6-4, 11-9; Catherine Burbidge (C) def. Giranios, 6-3, 6-0; Kayla Bridges (C) def. Anna Ward, 6-1, 6-2; Mara Flynn def. Ava Saltzman, 6-1, 6-2.

Doubles: Wright/Young (Hg) def. Schafer/Wiks, 6-1, 6-2; K. McCullough/Spiedel (Hg) def. Salyards/Kubicka, 7-5, 6-0; Sayler/Kennedy-Harris (Hg) def. Hopkins/Keeton, 6-4, 6-3; Stacey/Ambrose (C) def. Jamie Nibbel/Johnson, 6-4, 6-0.

Helena Capital 8, Butte High 0

Singles: Regan Hanson, CHS d. Ashlyn Burrett, 6-2, 6-0; Catherine Burbridge, CHS, d. Brooke McGrath, Butte, 6-0, 6-3; Kayla Bridge, CHS, d. Ashley Olson, Butte, 6-0, 6-0; Mara Flynn, CHS, d. Katie Keller, Butte, 6-2, 6-2.

Doubles: Miranda Sheafor/Abby Wiles, CHS, d. Brooke McGrath/Ayrika Gerry, Butte, 6-2, 6-7, 10-5; Emma Hopkins/Lilian Keeton, CHS, d. Shandelle Whalen/Abby Rickett, Butte, 6-1, 6-0; Rachael Stacy/Elsie Ambrose, CHS, d. Rebecca Radoicich/Francie Cox, Butte, 6-2, 6-4.

Helena High 7, Butte High 1

Singles: Qayl Kujala, H, d. Ashlyn Burrett, B, 6-0, 6-0; Annika Johnson, H, wins by forfeit; Keaton Normandy, H, d. Ashley Olson, B, 6-1, 6-0; Katie Keller, B, d. Ayla Silvonen, H, 6-3, 6-2.

Doubles: Emma Hasquest/Eva Santos, H, def. Brooke McGrath/Ayrika Gerry, 6-0, 6-0; Natalie Seburn/Morin Blaise, H, d. Abby Kelley/Maisy Taylor, B, 6-0, 6-0; Maya Goetz/Liv Peterson, H, d. Shanelle Whalen/Abby Rickets, B, 6-1 6-0; Kimber Miller/Hannah/Romney, H, d. Rebecca Radoicich/Francie Cox, B, 6-1, 6-0.

BOYS

Hellgate 6, Helena 2

Singles: Sebastian Silverstein (Hg) def. Luke Donaldson, 6-4, 5-7, 10-2; Will Johnson (Hn) def. L. Park, 6-2, 6-0; Cyrus Kiely (Hg) def. Erik Callery, 4-6, 6-3, 10-3. River Adkins (hg) won default.

Doubles: Chris Ledyard/Ethan Schroeder (Hg) def. than Hays/Dillon Maharg, 6-1, 6-0; Heath Caldwell/Hunter Cromwell (Hn) def. Zach Johnson/Griffin Richter, 6-4, 6-4; Julian Bain/Simon Silverstein (Hg) def. Karson Stefanick/Tanner Dauenhauer, 6-3, 6-2; Quinn Heggan/Liam Vetter (H) def. Parker Vists/Logan Snarr, 6-1, 7-5.

Hellgate 5, Helena Capital 3

Singles: Ryan Ashley (C) def. Leslie Park, 6-1, 6-1; Silverstein (Hg) def. Gabe Soug, 6-0, 6-0; Cyrus Kiely (Hg) def. Logan Marsh, 6-0, 6-0; River Adkins (Hg) def. Wes Rose, 6-1, 6-2.

Doubles: Jerrick Olson/Ashton Shipley (C) def. Ledyard/Schroeder, 6-2, 2-6, 10-7; Brady Arnold/Dylan Dobbins (C) def. Richter/Johnson, 6-4, 2-6, 11-9; Bain/S. Silverstein (H) def. Settle/Fehr, 6-4, 6-3; Oliver Hansen/Bryson Jay (H) def. O'Brian/Lay, 6-2, 6-0.

Helena High 7, Butte 1

Singles: Luke Donaldson, H, win by forfeit; Isaac King, B, d. Karson Stefanik, H, 6-3, 6-4; Logan Snarr, H, d. Erik Johns, B, 6-3, 7-6; Parker Virts, H, win by forfeit.

Doubles: Helena won all by forfeit.

Helena Capital 7, Butte 1

Singles: Ryan Ashley, C, win by forfeit; Gabe Sova, C, d. Isaac King B, 6-1, 6-0; Erik Johns, B, d. Logan Marsh, C, 6-3, 5-7, 10-7; Wes Rose, C, win by forfeit.

Doubles: Capital won all matches by forfeit.

1 comment
0
0
0
0
0

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: History of University of Montana Lady Griz coaches

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News