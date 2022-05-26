Capital's Ryan Ashley, Helena's Qayl Kujala advance to Class AA tennis semifinals

Both Capital and Helena High will be represented in the Class AA state semifinals in singles competition as Ryan Ashley won his first two matches in Missoula in the boys singles state tournament, while Qayl Kujala did the same on Thursday.

Ashley, a Capital sophomore, placed fourth at state a season ago and last week, won his second Southern AA Divisional title. Ashley didn't give up a set on the first day at state, winning two matches in straight sets, which means he will reach the podium again. He will also play Luca Alvisi of CMR on Friday for a berth in the Class AA state championship match.

One of the competitors still in the mix for the state title is Cruz Allies of Billings Senior who won a hard-fought match in the state quarterfinals over Ashton Shipley of Capital in three sets by the scores of 6-4, 4-6, 6-2. Allies will face Blake Phillippi of Bozeman who knocked out the No. 1 seed in the West and he joins the top divisional champions Ashley (South), Allies (East) and Alvisi (North) in the state semifinals.

On the girls side of the bracket, Kujala, a standout sophomore for Helena High, was also trying to find the podium at state for the second straight year and made sure she did at least that by advancing to the semifinals of girls singles.

She beat Berlyn Sonnenberg of Sentinel 6-1, 6-2 and Alexis Kerstin of Flathead 6-3, 6-4. Meg McCarty, the defending state champion, who beat Kujala last week at divisionals, won both of her matches 6-0, 6-0 and she remains the favorite to win girls singles once again.

Keaton Normandy also won a match on Thursday for the Helena girls at state but she was knocked out in the loser-out portion of the tournament.

On the boys side of things, Will Johnson bounced back after dropping his opener, and notched a victory before being eliminated and finally, Shipley, despite his valiant effort to upset the top seed from the East, lost to Carson Rich of CMR in his next match, meaning he'll fall short of the podium too.

Morin Blaise and Natelie Seburn of Helena also qualified for state but were eliminated from the doubles tournament after back-to-back losses in the first two rounds.

The Class AA semifinals will be played Friday morning at 8 a.m. The winners will advance to the state championship matches which will be held at 11 a.m. at Fort Missoula.

Capital currently is fifth in the boys team standings. Helena is also fifth in the girls standings. Bozeman leads the girls, with CMR trailing, while CMR leads the boys tournament, with Bozeman just behind.

