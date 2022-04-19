Capital tennis teams sweep Big Sky, Helena High splits

It’s going to be a busy week for the Helena High and Capital tennis teams and it started on Tuesday as both squads hosted Missoula Big Sky.

Capital’s teams both walked away with victories on Tuesday as the Bruin boys rolled to a 7-1 win over Big Sky, thanks to a 4-0 sweep of the singles matches. The girls ended up in a 4-4 tie with Big Sky after three matches in doubles went three sets, however, since the Bruins won more overall games, they were named the victor thanks to a new tiebreaker formula.

“We saw a lot of great things today after a tough week of indoor practices,” Capital head coach Ryan Swenson said. “And we’re looking forward to bringing this momentum into crosstown on Thursday.”

The Bruins and Bengals will square off Thursday at Lockey and the Civic Center at 4 p.m. Capital’s opponent, Helena High, also took on the Eagles Tuesday and the girls notched a 6-2 win, while the Helena boys fell 5-3.

Helena won three of four girls singles matches as Qayl Kujala, Keaton Normandy won in straight sets and Macarena Vazques won by forfeit. The tandem of Morin Blaise and Natalie Seburn won in doubles for HHS as did the duos of Ayla Silvonen/Brynn Woodmansey and Maya Goetz/Olivia Huber. All three won in straight sets.

Will Johnson, the No. 1 for the boys team, won in straight sets for Helena High, as did Neal Bovington. Erik Callery and Max Christianson also took a win in doubles in straight sets, yet the Bengals dropped the other five matches in defeat.

Ryan Ashley and Ashton Shipley set the tone for the Capital boys in their victory as the Bruins top two singles players won 6-0, 6-0. Carther Fehr also won 6-1 and Kevin LaChere was able to record a three-set win thanks to a 10-7 win in the tiebreak.

Brady Arnold and Dylan Dobbins also put together a stellar victory in doubles, rallying back after dropping the first set 4-6, winning 6-2 and 13-11 to win the match. John Settle and Gabe Sova also won for the Bruins in doubles as did Kade O’Brian and Trevin Kockler.

In the girls matchup, Capital dropped two singles matches but got victories from Rachael Stacey and Abi Grotbo. The No. 1 doubles team of Miranda Sheafor/Abby Wiles earned a win, as well as the No. 2 doubles team of Emma Hopkins/Maya Shropshire who won a three-set match 6-3, 7-7 (5), 11-9.

The crosstown tennis duals on Thursday will start at 4 p.m.

Chris is the sports editor and lead preps reporter for the Independent Record and 406mtsports.com. Follow him on Twitter @cmpetey406

