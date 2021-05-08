Capital, Helena High girls sweep Billings teams in tennis, boys find mixed results

Doubles pairings of Ana Salyards and Sarah Kubicka, plus Rachael Stacey and Elsie Ambrose also posted wins in each dual Saturday. Lili Keeton and Emma Hopkins also notched a win in doubles play against the Falcons.

It was more of a struggle for the Capital boys who tied Skyview 4-4 and dropped a match to Senior 6-2. No. 1 singles player Ryan Ashley continued his winning ways with a pair of wins Saturday. Jerrick Olson and Ashton Shipley were also 2-0 as the top-ranked doubles team for CHS.

The doubles teams of John Settle and Carter Fehr also registered a win against Skyview, as did Kade O'Brian and Kevin LaChere. West took three of four matches from the Bruins in both singles and doubles.

"We had another strong showing against Skyview," Capital head coach Ryan Swenson said. "They put some players in different positions, so it was good to still get a win and a tie. The matches against Senior were challenging on both sides. Their girls were tough at the top but we secured another team win on the girls side and it was great to see how we stack up against the one team from the East we hadn't played yet."

Helena High and Capital will meet Tuesday for their second crosstown matchup of the season. Each school will then close the regular season next week.

"We are still improving weekly as we head into our final regular season week," Swenson said. "Crosstown is a big one. It's our senior day as well, so I know our team is going to be hyped."

Chris is the sports editor and lead preps reporter for the Independent Record and 406mtsports.com. Follow him on Twitter @cmpetey406

