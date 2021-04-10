Capital, Helena High find success in duals against Great Falls High, CMR

The Capital and Helena High tennis teams were home for the first time this season as they played host to Great Falls High and CMR.
The Bruins played first on Saturday in Helena and on the boys side of things, CHS split with CMR and Great Falls High, winning 5-3 over the Bison but going down 6-2 to the Rustlers.
However, it was a strong showing by the CHS girls as they swept Great Falls High (7-1) and CMR (6-2).
Against the Bison, the Capital girls swept the singles matches as Regan Hanson (6-0, 6-1), Catherine Burbidge (6-0, 6-0), Mara Flynn (6-2, 6-2) and Kayla Bridges (6-3, 6-3) all notched victories. The teams of Rachael Stacy/Elise Ambrose (6-3, 6-2), Miranda Sheafor/Abby Wiles (6-3, 6-2) and Lilian Keaton and Emma Hopkins also won in doubles competition 6-2 and 6-3.
Against the Rustlers, Capital also got four victories from its singles competitors as Burbidge and Hanson rallied from down 0-1 to win in tiebreakers. Flynn and Bridges each won it straight sets. In doubles, Capital got wins in straight sets from Hopkins and Keaton, as well as Stacy and Ambrose to take the dual 6-2.
In the boys meet against Great Falls High, Capital got just one win in singles as Ryan Ashley was victorious. The teams of Jerrick Olson/Ashton Shipley, Brady Arnold/Dylan Dobbins, John Settle/Carter Fehr and Kade O'Brien/Kevin LaChere all won to give the Bruins the 5-3 win in the dual.
Against the Rustlers, the Bruins found more of a struggle as they won just two matches with Ashley winning in singles and Olson and Shipley winning in doubles, giving Capital wins from its No. 1 singles and doubles players, despite the loss.
Helena High hosted the same teams on Saturday and the girls split the duals, winning the match against Great Falls High 5-3 but falling to CMR 6-2.
The boys also defeated Great Falls High 5-3 but dropped the second match 6-2 to the Rustlers.
Qayl Kujala only surrendered one game in two sets in a singles win. Keaton Normandy also won for the Helena High girls in singles, but winning three of the four doubles match is what pushed the Bengals over the top.
Emma Hasquet and Eva Santos won in straight sets, as did May Goetz and Liv Peterson, as well as Hannah Romney and Kimber Miller.
Kujala also won against CMR in singles for the Bengals, as did Hasquet/Santos in doubles, but those would be the only victories in a four-point defeat.
In the boys duals, Helena was able to knock off Great Falls High and got two singles victories from Luke Donaldson (6-0, 6-4) and Erik Callery (6-2, 6-3), as well as a winning three of four doubles matches to upend the Bison.
Ethan Hayes and Dylan Maharg won their match, as did the pairings of Logan Snarr and Tanner Davenhauer and also Heath Caldwell and Hunter Cromwell.
The Bengals dropped their dual with CMR 6-2. Yet, Donaldson, Helena's No. 1 won his second match of the day, while Caldwell and Cromwell also won a second doubles match.
"Our No. 1 boys singles won both of his matches," Helena head coach Lane Hale said. "Our No. 1 singles and No. 1 doubles also won in girls. CMR seems pretty solid all the way through boys and girls. I'm proud of our kids, it was a tough day with the weather, but it's the same on the other side of the net. We need get more mentally tough and play with a little more confident all around."
The Bengals and Bruins will be back in action Tuesday, against each in other in a crosstown tennis dual.
Chris is the sports editor and lead preps reporter for the Independent Record and 406mtsports.com. Follow him on Twitter @cmpetey406