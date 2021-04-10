Capital, Helena High find success in duals against Great Falls High, CMR

Against the Rustlers, the Bruins found more of a struggle as they won just two matches with Ashley winning in singles and Olson and Shipley winning in doubles, giving Capital wins from its No. 1 singles and doubles players, despite the loss.

Helena High hosted the same teams on Saturday and the girls split the duals, winning the match against Great Falls High 5-3 but falling to CMR 6-2.

The boys also defeated Great Falls High 5-3 but dropped the second match 6-2 to the Rustlers.

Qayl Kujala only surrendered one game in two sets in a singles win. Keaton Normandy also won for the Helena High girls in singles, but winning three of the four doubles match is what pushed the Bengals over the top.

Emma Hasquet and Eva Santos won in straight sets, as did May Goetz and Liv Peterson, as well as Hannah Romney and Kimber Miller.

Kujala also won against CMR in singles for the Bengals, as did Hasquet/Santos in doubles, but those would be the only victories in a four-point defeat.

In the boys duals, Helena was able to knock off Great Falls High and got two singles victories from Luke Donaldson (6-0, 6-4) and Erik Callery (6-2, 6-3), as well as a winning three of four doubles matches to upend the Bison.