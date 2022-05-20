Bruins, Bengals win individual divisional titles; Jefferson boys win Southern B led by Braden Morris

There is still one day of competition to go, but as of right now, the Helena Capital boys and Helena High girls are in the pole position at the Western AA Divisional track meet.

The opening day in Missoula saw both teams crown divisional champions with a number of familiar names finding the winner's circle including Odessa Zentz in the 800 (2:14.24). Kylie Hartnett won the 3,200 for Helena High after a time of 10:54 and Logan Todorovich won the 100 hurdles with a personal-best time of 14.73. Sydney Mattfeldt gave Helena its fourth divisional champion of the day in the girls meet as she captured the shot put title after a throw of 40-01.5.

Libby Hansen was one of four Bruins to win titles Friday but the only girl to do so and she did it in the pole vault (11-06). Alex Brisko (13-06) joined her by winning the boys pole vault, while Nick Michelloti won the high jump (6-02) and Hunter Cronenwett (21-04) won the long jump.

Josh Goleman of HHS, a defending state champion in the shot put, won the Western AA in the same event with a throw of (53-07). Future Montana Grizzly football player Marcus Evans also brought home the title in the javelin after a throwing 173 feet.

Jefferson wins the Southern B

Braden Morris had a stellar performance and notched two of Jefferson's three individual first-place finishes at the Southern B Divisional track and field competition on Friday as the Panthers took home the team title.

Jefferson won the meet with 113 points overall, while Townsend finished second with 84. The Townsend girls also took third with 84 points finishing behind first-place Big Timber. The Jefferson girls wound up in eighth.

Morris won the javelin (155-01) and also won the 300 hurdles after posting a time of 40.78, while also finishing as the runner-up in the 110 hurdles and the triple jump.

Morris was also part of the Jefferson 400-meter relay team that took second and all those points helped lead the Panthers to the top of the team standings. Wade Rykal also won a divisional title for JHS in the shot put after a throw of 50-06.25.

The Townsend boys also finished third in the Southern B meet and that was thanks in large part to the stellar effort of Gavin Vandenacre, who won the 100-meter dash (11.36) and the 110 hurdles (15.58) in addition to joining Dawson Sweat, Kade Newman, Colton Noyes in winning the 400 relay.

In the girls meet, Emma Stolte also had a strong showing for Townsend who won both the 1,600 (5:19) as well as the 800 (2:21). Havyn Vandenacre also took home a divisional title after winning the 300 hurdles (47.06). She also finished second in the 100 meter hurdles and third in the 200.

In Hamilton, at the Western A Divisional meet, East Helena managed just two points so far but advanced one athlete to state as Braden Howell took fifth in the javelin (155-03).

