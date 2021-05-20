Bruins, Bengals and Vigilantes get players to state tennis; Ryan Ashley takes divisional title

Helena Capital freshman Ryan Ashley continued his stellar freshman season by winning the Southern AA Divisional title in boys singles Thursday in Bozeman.

Ashley's three wins on Wednesday got him a berth in the Class AA state tournament next week, but his victory Thursday earned him the divisional crown. The freshman won in straight sets again, meaning he didn't drop a single set in the two-day tournament.

Ashley is among six Bruins who qualified for state tennis next week. Regan Hanson finished second in girls singles, while the boys doubles team of Jerrick Olson and Ashton Shipley finished third to punch their ticket, and the girls doubles team of Mara Flynn and Kayla Bridges will also head to state after taking fourth. The CHS girls were second in the team competition and the boys were third.

"It was great to see everyone's effort come to fruition this last weekend of our season," Capital head coach Ryan Swenson said. "It's always really tough when we have inter-squad loser-out matches but that's the unfortunate side of divisionals. I could not be more proud of how hard our kids played this weekend; win or lose, they left it on the court and it showed."