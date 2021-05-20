Bruins, Bengals and Vigilantes get players to state tennis; Ryan Ashley takes divisional title

Helena Capital freshman Ryan Ashley continued his stellar freshman season by winning the Southern AA Divisional title in boys singles Thursday in Bozeman.
Ashley's three wins on Wednesday got him a berth in the Class AA state tournament next week, but his victory Thursday earned him the divisional crown. The freshman won in straight sets again, meaning he didn't drop a single set in the two-day tournament.
Ashley is among six Bruins who qualified for state tennis next week. Regan Hanson finished second in girls singles, while the boys doubles team of Jerrick Olson and Ashton Shipley finished third to punch their ticket, and the girls doubles team of Mara Flynn and Kayla Bridges will also head to state after taking fourth. The CHS girls were second in the team competition and the boys were third.
"It was great to see everyone's effort come to fruition this last weekend of our season," Capital head coach Ryan Swenson said. "It's always really tough when we have inter-squad loser-out matches but that's the unfortunate side of divisionals. I could not be more proud of how hard our kids played this weekend; win or lose, they left it on the court and it showed."
Helena High is also sending multiple doubles players and a singles players to Great Falls for state tennis next week. The girls tandem of Eva Santos and Emma Hasquet finished as the Southern AA runner-up after going down in the girls doubles final. Dylan Maharg and Ethan Hayes played their way into the state tournament for the Bengals and finished fourth after losing to Olson and Shipley. Luke Donaldson also advanced after taking fourth.
The Bengals also have a freshman headed to state as Qayl Kujala came through the consolation bracket in girls singles to take third.
"It's a tough division but the Bengals played their tails off and got some great kids to state," Helena head coach Lance Bouchee said. "Overall, I'm happy with the outcome and six kids total going to state."
In the Southeast A Divsional tournament, it was another history making day for East Helena, which qualified its first tennis player for the sate tournament.
After winning two matches on Wednesday, Connor Brown needed two more wins Thursday to advance to the Class A state tournament and he got them, in straight sets.
Brown wound up fourth in the tournament but is the first East Helena player to make it to state. Justin Brewer lost in three sets and was eliminated from the tournament.
"We are happy with how we did," East Helena head coach Ryan Murgel said. "Given this is our actual first year."
Chris is the sports editor and lead preps reporter for the Independent Record and 406mtsports.com. Follow him on Twitter @cmpetey406