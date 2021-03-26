Robert Wagner headlines 2021 All-Area Swim Team as Swimmer of the Year

It was an incredible 2021 season for the Helena High boys swimming team as the Bengals won the Class AA state team title and took home numerous other medals and state championships.

Robert Wagner, a senior swimmer for the Bengals who will be swimming at St. Francis, a Divsion-I program, was part of three state titles all on his own.

Wagner set the state and school record (51.35) on his way to winning the Class AA state title in the 100-meter butterfly, while also winning the 50 free style and being part of the 200 freestyle relay team that also took state.

Of course, winning state championships is nothing new to Wagner, as he finished his career with eight career state titles (six individual, two relay), as well as 14 career medals (top 6).

Wagner's dominant senior season will also earn him yet another IR All-Area Swimmer of the Year Award, which is the third in his illustrious career.

Quade Oser another Helena High swimmer, who will compete for Providence College next year, also took home an individual state title in the 100 breaststroke on his way to making the All-Area team. He was also part of the 200 freestyle relay team that won along with Wagner, Christion Goetch and Jacob Demmons, who also earned selections on the All-Area swim team.