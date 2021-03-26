Robert Wagner headlines 2021 All-Area Swim Team as Swimmer of the Year

It was an incredible 2021 season for the Helena High boys swimming team as the Bengals won the Class AA state team title and took home numerous other medals and state championships.
Robert Wagner, a senior swimmer for the Bengals who will be swimming at St. Francis, a Divsion-I program, was part of three state titles all on his own.
Wagner set the state and school record (51.35) on his way to winning the Class AA state title in the 100-meter butterfly, while also winning the 50 free style and being part of the 200 freestyle relay team that also took state.
Of course, winning state championships is nothing new to Wagner, as he finished his career with eight career state titles (six individual, two relay), as well as 14 career medals (top 6).
Wagner's dominant senior season will also earn him yet another IR All-Area Swimmer of the Year Award, which is the third in his illustrious career.
Quade Oser another Helena High swimmer, who will compete for Providence College next year, also took home an individual state title in the 100 breaststroke on his way to making the All-Area team. He was also part of the 200 freestyle relay team that won along with Wagner, Christion Goetch and Jacob Demmons, who also earned selections on the All-Area swim team.
In a sign of a strong year for schools in the area, Helena High, Capital and East Helena all had representatives make the list.
Here's the full All-Area Swim Team along with accolades.
2020 IR All-Area Swim Team
Rob Wagner, Helena, senior
State champion 100 butterfly, state and school record 51.35; State champion 50 freestyle, 21.75; Part of 200 freestyle relay State champions, school record 1:30.34; Part of 400 relay free State runners-up, 3:17.77; 14 career all-state (top 6) medals; eight career State titles (six individual, two relays); 3-time IR
Swimmer of the Year (2018-19, 2021)
Christion Goetch, Helena, senior
Third at State 100 freestyle; Fourth at State 200 free; Part of State 200 freestyle relay State champions, school record 1:30.34; Part of 400 free State runner-up relay, 3:17.44; 13 career all-state (top-6) medals; three career State titles (1 individual, 2 relays)
Quade Oser, Helena, senior
State champion 100 breaststroke, 1:01.92; Third in 200 IM; Part of 200 freestyle relay State champions, school record 1:30.34; Part of 200 medley State runner-up relay, 1:43.78; six career all-state (top-6) medals
Jacob Demmons, Helena, senior
Sixth at State 50 free; Part of 200 freestyle relay State champions, school record 1:30.34; Part of 400 free relay State runners-up, 3:17.77
Devin Goetz, Helena, freshman
Fourth at State 200 IM; fifth 500 free; Part of 200 medley relay State runners-up
Garrett Krattiger, Helena, freshman
State runner-up 500 freestyle, 4:53.34; third 100 backstroke; Part of 200 medley relay State runners-up, 1:43.78; Part of 400 free relay State runners-up
Taryn Oser, Helena, sophomore
Fifth at State in girls 100 breaststroke;
Grant Laman, East Helena, sophomore
Sixth at State A in 100 freestyle
Carlin Onstad, Capital, sophomore
Seventh at State in 100 backstroke; seventh in 200 freestyle