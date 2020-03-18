Helena High's Parker Keller headlines Helena IR all-area swimming team

HELENA — Whether you're an avid high school sports fan, a college swim coach or a sports reporter who's new town; there are some things which take some time to figure out and some things that becoming abundantly clear rather quickly.

Shortly after entering the results from a dual meet against Butte in early December 2019, I envisioned writing about how Helena High's Parker Keller would be the 2019-20 Independent Record All-Area Swimmer of the Year.

And to the surprise of no one, here we are.

While Keller's teammate, junior Robert Wagner, has already won the honor twice, Keller put an emphatic stamp on his senior season at Helena.

The Bengals standout won three state championships at AA meet in Great Falls back in February. Keller took home titles in the 200 IM, 100 breaststroke and as part of the 400 freestyle relay, all in school-record time.