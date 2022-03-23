Garrett Krattiger headlines all-area team as Swimmer of the Year on 2022 All-Area team

Following a Class AA state swimming championship for the Helena High boys back in 2021, it was going to be hard to surpass that in 2022, especially with a number of key performers graduated and swimming in Division-1 programs.

Yet, the cupboard wasn't bare for the Bengals and while the team success wasn't quite the same in 2022, Helena still crowned a pair of individual state swimming champions in February at the all-class state meet in Great Falls.

Garrett Krattiger, a sophomore, took home the Class AA boys state title in the 500 freestyle after taking second as a freshman. He also finished runner-up in the 100 backstroke and those two finishes were enough to earn the sophomore the IR's All-Area Swimmer of the Year award.

Teagan Boysen was the other strong contender. She helped the Bengal girls finish eighth at state and made a strong case to be the area's top swimmer with a state championship of her own in 200 IM. She also took third 100 freestyle and helped HHS take fourth in 400 freestyle relay.

However, Krattiger's pair of top-2 finishes were too much to ignore and already three times in his career has he finished first or second in a state event.

When the All-Area team came together, all three local schools that compete in swimming were represented as Capital and East Helena also had swimmers earn their way onto the squad.

The complete 2022 IR All-Area Swim team is listed below:

All-Area Swim Team

Garrett Krattiger, HHS, soph

Garnered the 500 freestyle AA championship with a 4:51.33 clocking, while also placing runner-up in the 100 backstroke in 53.81, and pacing the defending champion Helena boys to a 10th-place showing. During the year he won the Stacey Frey Memorial 500 free and 100 back. He was last year’s 500 free State runner-up as a freshman.

Teagan Boysen, HHS, so.

Led the Helena High girls to an eighth-place finish at State, winning the 200 IM AA championship in a very quick 2:13.22. Teagan also placed third in the 100 freestyle (54.76) and spearheaded the Lady Bengals' fourth-place 400 free relay. During the year she won the Stacey Frey Memorial 200 IM and 100 free.

Devin Goetsch, HHS, so.

Placed third at State AA in the boys 200 IM (2:03.94). During the year he won the Stacey Frey Memorial 200 IM and placed third in the 100 butterfly.

Carlin Onstad, CHS, sr.

Placed sixth at State in the boys 100 backstroke

Eva Hicks, HHS, so.

Member of Lady Bengals' fourth-place 400 freestyle all-state relay foursome. During the year she won the Stacey Frey Memorial 50 free and placed runner-up in the 100 butterfly.

Taryn Oser, HHS, jr.

Member of Lady Bengals' fourth-place 400 freestyle all-state relay foursome. During the year placed runner-up in the Stacey Frey Memorial 100 breaststroke.

Emily McAnally, HHS, so.

Member of Lady Bengals' fourth-place 400 freestyle all-state relay foursome

Sarah Richter, EH, jr.

Placed ninth in the Class A/B 50 freestyle

Honorable Mention

Isaac Urban (CHS), Ella Shropshire (HHS)

