In terms of high school swimming, Helena High has a tradition of winning championships, both as a team and individuals.

This past season, the Bengals continued that tradition as multiple swimmers took home individual state championships at the Class AA state swim meet in Great Falls in February.

Yet, only one, Garret Krattiger, won two state titles and that's why the Helena High junior was once again named the Helena IR's All-Area Swimmer of the Year.

Krattiger also took home the all-area award after his sophomore season, which included his first state title.

As a junior, he won state titles in the 100 backstroke and also the 500-meter freestyle. Krattiger also broke the Helena High school record in the 100 backstroke with a time of 51.46 and is aiming to break the state record in the event as a senior.

“The state record in the 100 backstroke is 49:49, and I do believe if I train hard enough I could get it," Krattiger said.

The Bengals standout also finished with the top time in Class AA in the regular season in five different events in addition to going undefeated.

Devin Goetsch, another junior swimmer for the Bengals, also brought home a state championship in the 200 IM as well as taking third in the 100-meter butterfly.

Goetsch had a stellar resume this season, but Krattiger and his two state titles was too much to overcome in the race for Swimmer of the Year.

Here's the complete 2023 All-Area Swimming team with their stats and achievements included.

2023 All-Area Swimming Team

Garrett Krattiger, HHS, jr.

State champion 100 Backstroke, school-record 51.46 (old record, Rob Wagner, 53.15; State champion, 500 Freestyle, 4:50.26; Anchor for sixth-place 200 freestyle relay (with Teagan Trettin, Devin Goetsch and Aidan Van Wyk), 1:38.22; 2022 500 freestyle State champion; 2022 IR Swimmer of the Year

Devin Goetsch, HHS jr.

State champion 200 IM, 1:59.87 (Improved prelim by 5½ seconds, 2:06.32); third 100 Butterfly, 54.60; Member of sixth-place 200 freestyle relay (with Trettin, Van Wyk and Krattiger), 1:38.22

Eva Hicks, HHS, jr.

State runner-up 100 Butterfly, 59.83; fourth, 200 IM, 2:17.00 (improved prelim by 4½ seconds, 2:21.53); Anchor for fifth-place 200 freestyle relay (with Emily McAnally, Taryn Oser and Gabriella Radley), 1:48.12

Lincoln Cochran, CHS, so.

State runner-up 200 freestyle, 1:54.14; fith 100 breaststroke, 1:06.25

Isaac Urban, CHS, so.

State fourth-place 50 free, 22.87; fourth 500 free, 5:06.84

Taryn Oser, HHS, sr.

State seventh-place, girls 100 Breaststroke, 1:10.17 (would’ve placed fourth in B finals); Member fifth-place 200 free relay (McAnally, Radley, Hicks)

Ryan Oberg, CHS, so.

State seventh-place 100 Backstroke, 1:01.97