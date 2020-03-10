Sports Briefs: Helena High announces new golf, XC coaches; Capital gets new soccer coach
Sports Briefs: Helena High announces new golf, XC coaches; Capital gets new soccer coach

Helena Public Schools announces new coaching hires 

The Helena Public Schools and Activities Director Tim McMahon are pleased to announce that Mr. Dana Shepherd has been selected as the next Helena High Golf Coach.

Coach Shepherd has an extensive background coaching and teaching the game of golf at various golf courses across the country. Most recently, Coach Shepherd served last fall as the assistant golf coach for Capital High School. Coach Shepherd’s hiring will need final approval from the Helena School Board.

McMahon also announced the hiring of Jesse Zentz as the girls cross country coach for Helena High, as well as the addition of Stephen Wall as the head coach of Capital boys soccer. 

-- Helena Public Schools 

Helena Wrestling Club Results 

The Helena Wrestling club competed at the Smelter City Smackdown in Anaconda this past weekend (March 7th) Helena Wrestling Club brought home the 1st place for the medium team trophy.

HWC players were:

Payton Kelley 1st

Jacob Buckley 1st

Caddis Ward 4th

Austin Mehrens 1st

Elijah Kuhl 5th

Ashlyn Eblen 2nd

Isaac Brakefield 5th

Emmett Lay 1st

Maci Mehrens 4th

Sydney Drake 2nd

Clay Kelley 1st

Dean Kelley 3rd

Tyzer Murgel 1st

Walker Lay 2nd

Nolan McDonnell 2nd

Riley Thompson 3rd

Mason Eblen 3rd

Parker Snellman 2nd

Herbie Lay 2nd

Colin Mehrens 2nd

Zachary Wyant 1st

Kylan Dalzell 2nd

Toby McDonnell 2nd

Beau Wood 2nd

Darkhorse Invitational in Billings

Emma Gunderson 3rd

Lauren Gunderson 5th

Montana AAU Girls State Championships Results for Helena Wrestling Club

Taylor Lay - State Champion

Emma Gunderson - 4th

Lauren Gunderson - 4th

Helena Wrestling Club also participated in a several tournaments the previous weekend. (February 28th)

Place winners for the Missouri River Rumble (Folkstyle) in Three Forks:

Payton Kelley 1st

Ashlyn Eblen 1st

Lauren Gunderson 1st

Spencer Haines 1st

Eli Erdahl 1st

Mason Eblen 1st

Tyzer Murgel 1st

Sydney Drake 2nd

Parker Snellman 2nd

Dean Kelley 2nd

Gibson Wolf 2nd

Zachary Wyant 2nd, 2nd

Toby McDonnell 2nd

Emma Gunderson 2nd

Caleb O'Shea 2nd

Lane O'Shea 2nd

Emmett Lay 3rd

Clay Kelley 3rd

Nolan McDonnell 3rd

Kaylee O'Shea 3rd

Kylan Dalzell 3rd

Dawson Petersen 3rd

Place winners for the Electric City Wrestling Classic middle school tournament:

Caleb O'Shea 1st

Mason Eblen 5th

Dawson Petersen 5th

Parker Snellman 6th

Kaiser Perschon 8th

Placer winners for the Little Guy tournament in Three Forks:

Sydney Drake 1st

Emma Gunderson 2nd

Lauren Gunderson 2nd

Spencer Haines 2nd

Taylor Graham 4th

Kian Drake 4th

-- IR Staff Report 

