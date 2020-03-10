Sports Briefs: Helena High announces new golf, XC coaches; Capital gets new soccer coach

Helena Public Schools announces new coaching hires

The Helena Public Schools and Activities Director Tim McMahon are pleased to announce that Mr. Dana Shepherd has been selected as the next Helena High Golf Coach.

Coach Shepherd has an extensive background coaching and teaching the game of golf at various golf courses across the country. Most recently, Coach Shepherd served last fall as the assistant golf coach for Capital High School. Coach Shepherd’s hiring will need final approval from the Helena School Board.

McMahon also announced the hiring of Jesse Zentz as the girls cross country coach for Helena High, as well as the addition of Stephen Wall as the head coach of Capital boys soccer.

-- Helena Public Schools

Helena Wrestling Club Results

The Helena Wrestling club competed at the Smelter City Smackdown in Anaconda this past weekend (March 7th) Helena Wrestling Club brought home the 1st place for the medium team trophy.

HWC players were:

Payton Kelley 1st

Jacob Buckley 1st

Caddis Ward 4th