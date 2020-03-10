Sports Briefs: Helena High announces new golf, XC coaches; Capital gets new soccer coach

Helena Public Schools announces new coaching hires
The Helena Public Schools and Activities Director Tim McMahon are pleased to announce that Mr. Dana Shepherd has been selected as the next Helena High Golf Coach.
Coach Shepherd has an extensive background coaching and teaching the game of golf at various golf courses across the country. Most recently, Coach Shepherd served last fall as the assistant golf coach for Capital High School. Coach Shepherd’s hiring will need final approval from the Helena School Board.
McMahon also announced the hiring of Jesse Zentz as the girls cross country coach for Helena High, as well as the addition of Stephen Wall as the head coach of Capital boys soccer.
-- Helena Public Schools
Helena Wrestling Club Results
The Helena Wrestling club competed at the Smelter City Smackdown in Anaconda this past weekend (March 7th) Helena Wrestling Club brought home the 1st place for the medium team trophy.
HWC players were:
Payton Kelley 1st
Jacob Buckley 1st
Caddis Ward 4th
Austin Mehrens 1st
Elijah Kuhl 5th
Ashlyn Eblen 2nd
Isaac Brakefield 5th
Emmett Lay 1st
Maci Mehrens 4th
Sydney Drake 2nd
Clay Kelley 1st
Dean Kelley 3rd
Tyzer Murgel 1st
Walker Lay 2nd
Nolan McDonnell 2nd
Riley Thompson 3rd
Mason Eblen 3rd
Parker Snellman 2nd
Herbie Lay 2nd
Colin Mehrens 2nd
Zachary Wyant 1st
Kylan Dalzell 2nd
Toby McDonnell 2nd
Beau Wood 2nd
Darkhorse Invitational in Billings
Emma Gunderson 3rd
Lauren Gunderson 5th
Montana AAU Girls State Championships Results for Helena Wrestling Club
Taylor Lay - State Champion
Emma Gunderson - 4th
Lauren Gunderson - 4th
Helena Wrestling Club also participated in a several tournaments the previous weekend. (February 28th)
Place winners for the Missouri River Rumble (Folkstyle) in Three Forks:
Payton Kelley 1st
Ashlyn Eblen 1st
Lauren Gunderson 1st
Spencer Haines 1st
Eli Erdahl 1st
Mason Eblen 1st
Tyzer Murgel 1st
Sydney Drake 2nd
Parker Snellman 2nd
Dean Kelley 2nd
Gibson Wolf 2nd
Zachary Wyant 2nd, 2nd
Toby McDonnell 2nd
Emma Gunderson 2nd
Caleb O'Shea 2nd
Lane O'Shea 2nd
Emmett Lay 3rd
Clay Kelley 3rd
Nolan McDonnell 3rd
Kaylee O'Shea 3rd
Kylan Dalzell 3rd
Dawson Petersen 3rd
Place winners for the Electric City Wrestling Classic middle school tournament:
Caleb O'Shea 1st
Mason Eblen 5th
Dawson Petersen 5th
Parker Snellman 6th
Kaiser Perschon 8th
Placer winners for the Little Guy tournament in Three Forks:
Sydney Drake 1st
Emma Gunderson 2nd
Lauren Gunderson 2nd
Spencer Haines 2nd
Taylor Graham 4th
Kian Drake 4th
-- IR Staff Report