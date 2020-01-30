Sports Briefs: Fundraiser for Alex Barker at Crosstown swimming; Wrestling teams swept

Crosstown swimming set for Friday

The Helena Capital and Helena High swim teams will be competing against each other Friday at the local YMCA in the crosstown swim meet at 4 p.m. The two teams are prepping for state, which is two weeks away and the will also join together to put on a fundraiser for Alex Barker, a Helena Capital student-athlete recently diagnosed with Leukemia.

Barker, who has played football, participated in swimming and track, is currently receiving treatment in Salt Lake City.

Capital, Helena wrestling teams swept by Glacier, Flathead

Helena Capital returned to the mat Thursday in Kalispell against both Glacier and Flathead. The Bruins lost a close bout with the Wolfpack by a score of 33-28. Capital forfeit three weight classes but also got wins by Hunter Rahn, Conner Kovick, Wyatt Schneider, Dylan Graham, Noah Kovick, Keaton Pouliot and Josh Lee. Rahn and Noah Kovick won by fall; Conner Kovick won by major decision.

The Bruins also lost a hard-fought battle to Kalispell by a score of 47-18. Lee and Rahn both won by fall, while the Kovick brothers won by decision.