Sports Briefs: Fundraiser for Alex Barker at Crosstown swimming; Wrestling teams swept

Crosstown swimming set for Friday
The Helena Capital and Helena High swim teams will be competing against each other Friday at the local YMCA in the crosstown swim meet at 4 p.m. The two teams are prepping for state, which is two weeks away and the will also join together to put on a fundraiser for Alex Barker, a Helena Capital student-athlete recently diagnosed with Leukemia.
Barker, who has played football, participated in swimming and track, is currently receiving treatment in Salt Lake City.
Capital, Helena wrestling teams swept by Glacier, Flathead
Helena Capital returned to the mat Thursday in Kalispell against both Glacier and Flathead. The Bruins lost a close bout with the Wolfpack by a score of 33-28. Capital forfeit three weight classes but also got wins by Hunter Rahn, Conner Kovick, Wyatt Schneider, Dylan Graham, Noah Kovick, Keaton Pouliot and Josh Lee. Rahn and Noah Kovick won by fall; Conner Kovick won by major decision.
The Bruins also lost a hard-fought battle to Kalispell by a score of 47-18. Lee and Rahn both won by fall, while the Kovick brothers won by decision.
The Bengals were also on the road Thursday for duals against Kalispell Glacier and Kalispell Flathead. Helena squared off against Glacier to open the doubleheader and was defeated 53-18, which was followed by a loss to Flathead 67-3.
Helena Wrestling Club competes in Casper
The Helena Wrestling Club traveled to the Wild West Championship in Casper, Wyoming last weekend.
You have free articles remaining.
Here are the top finishers
Taylor Lay 1st
Caleb O'Shea 1st
Dean Kelley 3rd
Clay Kelley 4th
Ashlyn Eblen 5th
Walker Lay 8th
Great Divide Ski Team has strong showing in Whitefish and Red Lodge
Members of the Great Divide Ski Team recently competed on two different locations with the U14 and younger YSL group competing at Whitefish Mountain Resort. The U16 and older competed at Red Lodge Mountain Resort. The YSL group saw 120 plus athletes from all over the state competing in two Giant Slaloms and one Slalom as qualifiers for U14’s. The U16 and older group entered the annual “Stano Cup” with Rocky Mountain College athletes, and there and more than 80 others from throughout Montana and South Dakota racing in two Giant Slaloms and one Slalom.
The Great Divide YSL women’s team was led by Maren Fox with top-10 finishes and the men’s team led by Garrett Hinderman. In the Stano Cup qualifiers, the team had podium finishes by Witt Williams and Ethan Hayes and top-10 finishes by Levi Long, McCoy Gebhardt and Morgan Hayes.