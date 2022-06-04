Two Capital Bruins share IR's All-Area Softball Player of the Year Award

It was a memorable season for the Capital High softball team as the Bruins brought home hardware from the Class AA state tournament.

That was a significant achievement all by itself for the Bruins, who also won the Western AA conference title after posting a perfect 14-0 record in conference play.

It was clear throughout the regular season and the postseason that Capital was the best team in the Western AA and that's why the Bruins had four all-state selections.

It's also why the Bruins had the Offensive Player of the Year in Anna Cockhill, as well as the Defensive Player of the Year in Nyeala Herndon.

Both players were stellar in their own right and because of their contributions to Capital's success, it seemed only fitting that Herndon and Cockhill share the Independent Record's All-Area Softball Player of the Year Award.

In the circle, it was a record-breaking season for Herndon who set CHS records in wins (15) and strikeouts (151). She limited opponents to a 2.11 ERA and had just 38 walks in 109 innings or one every 2.86 innings pitched that's compared to her 1.38 strikeouts per inning.

On top of being a force in the circle, Herndon also hit .303 at the plate with nine doubles as she earned Class AA all-state honors as a junior.

With their ace coming back next season, Capital should be tough to deal with but the Bruins also have two more years of sophomore standout Anna Cockhill, who is a force at the plate and stellar in the field at shortstop.

In addition to her .447 batting average, she led Capital with seven home runs and scored a school-record 52 runs this past season. She also had 29 RBI, three triples and 22 stolen bases.

Ashley King and Katheryn Emmert were also considered for All-Area Player of the Year after earning all-state honors for Capital. King (.506) and Emmert (.500) were the top two hitters in the area and the only ones over .500 for the season.

Helena's Faith Howard pitched her way on the squad as a freshman, earning all-state honors, as did Helena catcher Kendall Klemp. East Helena's Belle Surginer is also the first Vigilante to make her way on the squad.

The complete all-area softball team is listed below:

2022 IR All-Area Softball

Starting Pitchers

Nyeala Herndon, Capital, jr.

15-3 (CHS wins record), 2.11 ERA, 18 GS, 109 IP, 84 H, 151 K (CHS record), 38 BB, 84 hits; All-State, Western Defensive Player of the Year; Offensively, .303 BA, 9 doubles

Faith Howard, Helena, fr.

6-3, 3.96 ERA, 63 IP, 85 K, 33 BB, 62 hits; All-State

Relief pitchers

Amanda Nettleton, Capital, sr.

3-2, 3.60 ERA, 35 IP, 38 K, 6 BB

Belle Surginer, East Helena, jr.

4-10, 5.27 ERA, 81 IP, 126 K, 56 BB; Offensively .479 BA, 23 hits, 3 HR, 23 runs, .813 SLG; Second team All-Southwest A Conference

Catcher

Kendall Klemp, Helena, jr.

.431 BA, 31 hits, 5 doubles, 5 HR, 25 RBIs, .487 OBP, .736 SLG; All-State

First Base

Brooke Richardson, Helena, jr.

.375 BA, 27 hits, 7 doubles, 18 runs, .432 OBP; Second team All-Conference

Second base

Ashley Koenig, Helena, so.

.333 BA, .386 OBP, .462 SLG, 6 of 6 stolen bases; Second team All-Conference

Shortstop

Anna Cockhill, Capital, so.

.447 BA, .584 OBP, .894 SLG, 34 hits, 3 triples, 7 HR, 29 RBIs, 52 runs (CHS record),22 steals; All-State, Western Offensive Player of the Year

Third base

Kylee Wetzel, Helena, sr.

.311 BA, 23 hits, 3 HR, 26 runs, .414 OBP, .514 SLG, 10 steals; Honorable mention All-Conference (shortstop)

Outfield

Ashley King, Capital, sr.

.506 BA (CHS record), .587 OBP, .688 SLG, 39 hits, 10 doubles, 23 RBIs, 37 runs (CHS record), 11 steals; All-State

Kathryn Emmert, Capital, so.

.500 BA, .542 OBP, .773 SLG, 41 hits, 14 doubles, 3 HR, 17 extra base hits, 46 RBIs (CHS record), 25 runs; All-State

Ashlyn Lamping, Helena, sr.

.361 BA, 26 hits, 7 doubles, 21 RBIs, 19 runs; Second team All-Conference

Maloree English, Helena, jr.

.333 BA, 18 hits, .379 OBP, Second team All-Conference (utility)

Designated player

Taylor Sayers, Capital, sr.

.422 BA, . 484 OBP, 35 hits, 30 RBIs; Second team All-Conference (catcher)

Utility players

Mackenna Campbell, Helena, jr.

.328 BA, 20 hits, 8 doubles, 2 HR, 20 RBIs, .414 OBP, .557 SLG

Belle Glowacki, Capital, so.

.194 BA, .370 OBP; Honorable mention All-Conference (second base)

