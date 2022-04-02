Prep softball: Bengals, Bruins each get a win on the road

The Helena Capital Bruins only ended up getting one game in during their trip to Bozeman and Belgrade due to weather, but the Bruins notched a 13-3 win over the Panthers, the defending state champs in Class AA on Saturday.

Kathryn Emmert brought home a run in the first inning for the Bruins which set the stage for a four-run second inning -- the first of three four-run innings for Capital, which managed 16 hits in the non-conference win.

Anna Cockhill brought in two runs with a single in the second inning, while Paige O'Mara brought in two more to make it 5-0.

After Belgrade plated a couple of runs, Cockhill doubled home another to push the lead back to four. Eventually, the lead was pushed to 9-2 on an RBI double from Kate Rhodes. CHS added four more runs in the top of the seventh to make the final margin 10 runs.

Ashely King led a productive Capital offense with three hits. Cockhill, Emmert, McKenna Moore and Taylor Sayers all had two hits in the win for Capital, which is now 1-2 after its game against Bozeman Gallatin was canceled due to weather.

Nearby, Helena High hammered its way to its first win of the season thanks to a 15-2 win over Bozeman. The Bengals were credited with 17 hits and got four from Ashlyn Lamping. HHS also got nine runs in the third inning to blow things wide open, including a three-run home run from Audi Aakre.

At that point, it was 12-0 in favor of the Bengals and that proved to be more than enough run support for starting pitcher Rylie Schlepp, who allowed only two runs in five innings, as well as four hits, in addition to walking three. She also had a total of seven strikeouts.

Lamping had a total of four hits and three RBI. Aakre added a triple later in the game and finished with four RBI. Kendall Klemp contributed with three hits and Madi Lamping also added two. Additionally, Kylee Wetzel and Mackenna Campbell both had two hits and two RBI. Helena finished with seven extra-base hits.

In the second game of the day for the Bengals against Belgrade, Helena ran into Tayler Thomas who allowed just three runs on three hits as she struck out nine. The Bengals fell behind 5-0 after two innings and allowed six more in the sixth as they fell 13-3.

Ashlyn Lamping, Madi Lamping, and Campbell all had hits in the loss. Faith Howard was given the loss. Helena is now 1-3 on the season.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0