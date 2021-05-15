Local Roundup: Tennis, softball teams close out regular seasons

"Our girls put on a great performance this spring," Capital head coach Ryan Swenson said. "Our boys have gotten better each week and they were able to avenge themselves with a win over Gallatin to close the season. Regardless of the outcomes, it was good to see all three of our divisional opponents the final week of the regular season. It's a great preview of next week's tournament."

The Helena High boys also posted a 1-1 record in the day, going down 7-1 to Bozeman but rallying for 6-2 victory over Gallatin. On the girls side of things, it was also a split for the Bengals, who defeated Gallatin 8-0 but fell to Bozeman 5-3.

Natalie Seburn and Morin Blaise, Maya Goetz and Liv Peterson, and Hannah Romney and Kimber Miller all went 2-0 in doubles action for the Bengals. Emma Hasquet and Eva Santos were 1-1.

In singles, Qayl Kujala, Annika Johnson, Keaton Normandy and Brynja Severtson, who all won one match and lost one.

The Helena High boys got singles wins from Luke Donaldson, Will Johnson and Eric Callery against Gallatin, but HHS went 0-4 in singles against Bozeman.

Ethan Hayes and Dylan Maharg were also 1-1 Saturday, as were the tandems of Logan Snarr/Parker Virts, Heath Caldwell and Hunter Cromwell, Karson Stefaniak and Tanner Dauenhauer.