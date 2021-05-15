Local Roundup: Tennis, softball teams close out regular seasons

The Helena Capital girls tennis team was hoping to finish the regular season unbeaten in dual competition, but that ended with a 5-3 loss to Bozeman on Saturday in Helena.
Capital closed out its regular season against Bozeman and Gallatin, as did Helena High in a preview of sorts for next week's divisional meet between the four teams.
The Bruin girls defeated Gallatin 7-1, and even with their loss to Bozeman, they finished the season 16-1-1. CHS was led by its doubles team in girls, as the tandems of Miranda Sheafor and Abby Wiles, Kayla Bridges and Mara Flynn, as well as Lili Keeton and Emma Hopkins went 2-0 on the day. All three teams won in both matches, while top team Ana Salyards and Sarah Kubicka went 0-2.
Regan Hanson, Catherine Burbidge, Elsie Ambrose and Rachael Stacey all went 1-1 in singles for Capital, which swept all the singles matches against Gallatin before losing all four to Bozeman.
Jerrick Olson and Ashton Shipley led the way for Capital boys, notching the only win in a 7-1 defeat to Bozeman. The pair finished 2-0 on the day for CHS, after a win against Gallatin in what ended up as a 5-3 win for the Bruins.
Ryan Ashley and Logan Marsh also notched important wins in singles for Capital, as did John Settle/Carter Fehr and Kade O'Brian/Henry Lay to give the Bruins the win.
"Our girls put on a great performance this spring," Capital head coach Ryan Swenson said. "Our boys have gotten better each week and they were able to avenge themselves with a win over Gallatin to close the season. Regardless of the outcomes, it was good to see all three of our divisional opponents the final week of the regular season. It's a great preview of next week's tournament."
The Helena High boys also posted a 1-1 record in the day, going down 7-1 to Bozeman but rallying for 6-2 victory over Gallatin. On the girls side of things, it was also a split for the Bengals, who defeated Gallatin 8-0 but fell to Bozeman 5-3.
Natalie Seburn and Morin Blaise, Maya Goetz and Liv Peterson, and Hannah Romney and Kimber Miller all went 2-0 in doubles action for the Bengals. Emma Hasquet and Eva Santos were 1-1.
In singles, Qayl Kujala, Annika Johnson, Keaton Normandy and Brynja Severtson, who all won one match and lost one.
The Helena High boys got singles wins from Luke Donaldson, Will Johnson and Eric Callery against Gallatin, but HHS went 0-4 in singles against Bozeman.
Ethan Hayes and Dylan Maharg were also 1-1 Saturday, as were the tandems of Logan Snarr/Parker Virts, Heath Caldwell and Hunter Cromwell, Karson Stefaniak and Tanner Dauenhauer.
"We saw some great tennis," Helena High head coach Lance Bouchee said. "Because of the boys play against Gallatin (Saturday), both singles and doubles made a change in their favor for divisionals. It will be an eventful tourney."
Softball
The Bruins and Bengals each dropped two games on Saturday. Helena lost to Billings Skyview and West, as did Capital. Here are the box scores:
