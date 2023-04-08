The tennis season finally got underway for Helena High and Capital on Saturday as the Bruins and Bengals hosted Great Falls High and CMR in dual competition.

Against Helena High, it was a strong day for both teams from the Electric City. CMR knocked off Helena High 8-0 in the boys dual, while also knocking off the Bengals girls by a score of 6-1.

The Great Falls High girls also notched a win against the Bengals by a score of 6-2. Qayl Kujala a state placer from a season ago, got off to a solid start in singles winning both matches in girls competition. Claire Bebich also won a match against Great Falls High by forfeit. For her part, Kujala dropped one game game in four sets, notching both wins by straight sets.

Helena High tied Great Falls High in the other boys dual by a score of 3-3. The Bengals notched all three of their wins in singles competition as Will Johnson, Rhys Anderson-Foster and Karson Stefaniak all were victorious. Johnson and Stefaniak won in straight sets, while Anderson-Foster beat Gavin Bebbington of GFH 6-3, 6-7 and 11-9.

"Really proud of all our players today, most of them making their first varsity start," Helena High head coach Nicole Riebe said. "We had many matches were the final score was not indicative of the quality of play. It was nice to see great effort from everyone and a chance to see where stack up and areas we still need to focus on."

CMR actually posted a 4-0 record in Helena on Saturday in boys and girls duals as the Rustlers swept Capital too, defeating the CHS boys 8-0, as well as the Capital girls 6-2.

The biggest surprise in the match against the Rustlers was the win by Carson Rich of CMR who defeated Ryan Ashley, the defending Class AA state champ from Capital. Rich dropped the first set 6-3 before coming back to win 6-2 and 11-9.

The Bruin girls got their two wins against the Rustlers from Zoie Jorgenson, as well as Aidyn Springfield in singles. Springfield was also one of the winners, by forfeit, in a 6-2 loss to Great Falls High. The doubles team of Abby Wiles and Sammie McCutcheon also won against the Bison in straight sets.

Led by Ashley, who defeated Chad Wyman of Great Falls High 6-2, 6-0, the Bruins knocked off the Bison in the boys matchup 7-1. Trevin Kockler, Kevin LaChere and Caden McCullough all joined Ashley by winning in singles competition. Capital also swept the doubles matchups and the following tandems all notched victories: Ashton Shipley/Carther Fehr, Teagan Clement/Sam Schnackenberg, West Rose/Gabe Sova and also Caleb Colby as well as Ben Sova.

East Helena softball almost rallies past Hamilton

The East Helena softball team hosted two games on Saturday after knocking off Dillon on Wednesday night in the season opener. Against the Broncs, despite nearly rallying for eight runs down, the Vigilantes dropped the game to their Western A rival by a score of 12-10.

Hamilton scored the first five runs of the game and built an 11-4 lead before a five-run sixth inning got East Helena right back in it. However, it was too little too late and the Vigilantes dropped the conference tilt 12-10.

Lauren Betz had a stellar day at the plate for East Helena going 4-for-4. She was credited with a triple, an RBI and three runs scored. Ella Pickett added a hit and two RBI for East Helena. Belle Surginer got the loss in the circle for EHHS after allowing 10 runs on eight hits.

East Helena was able to rebound in the second game and knocked off the Broncs 13-7 to improve to 2-1 on the young season.

In baseball action, the Vigilantes took on Corvallis and were blanked by a score of 15-0 on the road. East Helena is now 2-5 on the season.