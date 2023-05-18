Seeding for next week’s Class AA state softball tournament will be finalized on Saturday when Helena High plays its final Western AA conference contest.

After splitting with Missoula Big Sky on Thursday, Capital knows it will be either the West’s No. 4 or No. 5 seed – the Bruins and Eagles finished conference play with identical 8-6 records and Thursday’s split means the head-to-head tiebreaker is useless.

The bats were hot in Missoula as Capital rode a six-run sixth inning to a 15-10 Game 1 victory over the Eagles.

Capital and Big Sky scored a combined 19 runs in the first three innings of Game 2, but the outcome was decided by a seventh-inning sacrifice fly from Big Sky junior Myleigh Kukay that lifted the Eagles to a 13-12 victory.

Capital’s Taylor Sayers homered and doubled in Game 1 and two more doubles in Game 2. She finished the doubleheader with a combined 10 RBI.

Bruin freshman Taylor Lay collected three hits and two RBI in Game 2. Her second-inning solo home run increased Capital’s lead to 3-1.

Jolee Burgoyne homered in Game 1, while Kathryn Emmert went 3-for-5 with two RBI and two runs scored. Emmert added a two-bagger in Game 2 as part of a two-hit effort.

Missoula Sentinel scored eight runs in the game’s first two innings and beat Helena High 9-5 on Thursday in Missoula.

The Spartans evened the season series against the Bengals and rounded out Western AA play with a 10th conference win.

Helena High fell to 10-3 in league play with the loss, but remained a half-game ahead of Sentinel for the West’s No. 2 seed in the upcoming Class AA state tournament.

The Bengals wrap up conference play on Saturday, in Missoula, against Hellgate.

Sentinel collected six extra-base hits, piling up nine total in the victory. Helena High attempted to dig itself out of a 9-1 hole with a four-run fifth inning, but Sentinel’s Jayden Gagner was solid in relief, allowing just one hit and a walk in 2.2 innings pitched.

Helena High’s Kendall Klemp and Makenna Campbell each doubled and drove in runs in the fifth.

Kalley May added a pair of hits, an RBI, and a run scored in the loss, while Madi Lamping finished 2-for-2 with a walk and run scored.

Gagner and Haley Wolsky each picked up two hits for Sentinel. Charlee Hoover drove in two runs and walked, while Rylee Crane tripled and finished the day with two RBI.

Divisional tennis roundup

The Class AA Southern Divisional tennis tournament got underway Thursday in Bozeman and the Capital Bruins will have two boys singles players meeting in the semifinals on Friday.

Ryan Ashley, the defending Class AA state champion, is also the two-time defending Southern AA champion. He won his only match on Thursday after getting a bye into the quarterfinals and won in straight sets, 6-0, 6-2, to advance to the semis where he will face teammate Ashton Shipley. Shipley won 6-0, 6-0 in the first round, then rallied to win the second match 2-6, 7-6, 6-2 over Owen Sanford of Bozeman.

"Overall, I'm very pleased with how our kids performed today," Capital head coach Ryan Swenson said. "It's the culmination of a tumultuous season to say the least but we ended on a high note even when the results didn't go our way."

The winner of Ashley and Shipley will advance to the championship match and clinch a state tournament berth. Trevin Kockler is also still alive for the Bruins after winning two matches on Thursday. He'll face Helena's Will Johnson in the consolation quarterfinals to stay alive. Both need two more wins to advance to state. Both Johnson and Kockler won their first round matches in straight sets, before dropping into the consolation bracket after quarterfinal defeats.

In terms of boys doubles, Rhys Anderson-Foster and Karson Stefaniak of Helena are the only team left among the Bengals and Bruins. The HHS tandem lost their first matchup before winning two straight to stay alive. They also need two more wins to get to state.

Helena's Qayl Kujala was dominant on Thursday, winning both of her matches in straight sets, 6-0, 6-0. The two-time all-state performer needs one more win to punch her ticket for a third straight year.

"(I'm) very proud today of our players," Helena head coach Nicole Riebe said. "So many of them could have folded but they dug in and dug tough mentally to pull some wins out."

All four girls still alive in the consolation bracket are from Helena. The Bengals have Nelly Clevenger who will square off against Capital's Sammie McCutcheon for a berth in the consolation semifinals, while Bruin teammates Julia Krings and Zoie Jorgensen are still alive after netting multiple wins on Thursday.

Capital also has two girls doubles teams still alive. Miranda Sheafor and Abby Wiles got two wins but dropped a match in the quarterfinals. They'll need to win twice to advance to state. The same is true for Taylor Zanto and Kynzie Belcher. Both CHS teams won their last matches in straight sets after quarterfinal defeats.