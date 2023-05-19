Helena's Qayl Kujala is headed back to the Class AA state tennis tournament in style after capturing the Southern AA Divisional girls singles title on Friday in Bozeman.

Kujala, a junior, has dropped just one match this season, and is a two-time all-state performer. In her first match on Friday, she clinched another state berth with a win over Mal Gregory of Gallatin, followed by a win over Izabel Barr of Bozeman to bring home the singles title.

In boys singles, Capital's Ryan Ashley made the finals for the third year in a row, after defeating teammate Ashton Shipley in the semifinals in the morning, but dropped his bid for another title to Mason McCarthy of Gallatin.

Shipley still had a shot to advance to state after his semifinal loss, however, Helena's Will Johnson was able to get his first career win over Shipley, which clinched his spot at the Class AA state tournament.

Capital had another player get through on the girls side as Sammie McCutcheon won twice on Friday to take fourth and advance to state.

The Capital doubles pairing of Miranda Sheafor and Abby Wiles came up one win short of the state tournament, meaning no doubles teams from Helena or Capital qualified for state.

In the Southwest A Divisional softball tournament, the East Helena Vigilantes suffered a 4-0 defeat at the hands of the Libby Loggers. EHHS was held to just one hit, with one coming from Belle Surginer who also was the losing pitcher after allowing one earned run in four innings. Mackenzie Foss was troublesome pitching a complete-game shutout and also hitting a home run to lead Libby to the win.