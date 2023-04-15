The weather has limited the participation of local track teams but on Saturday, the weather shined and so did the Helena Bengals, who swept the MCPS Invite.

On the girls side of the things, Helena, the defending Class AA state champions, scored a total of 92.6 points to best Hellgate, which managed 84. The boys also took home the team title with 89 points, which was just one point ahead of crosstown rival Capital. The Bruins took second with 88.

The Helena boys had three individual champions and got a stellar showing from Aaron French who won the 400 (51.74, PR) and took second in the 800 after a time of 1:57. Helena got a first-place showing in the 1,600 from Henry Ballinger who ran a 4:26. Plus, the Bengals won the 1,600-relay with a team of Travis Ryland-Davis, Ballinger, Aayden Simmons and Luke Ruch (3:28). Simmons was also the meet's top performer in the high jump (6-06), while Colter Petre, another HHS boys athlete was runner-up in the long up (21-01).

Merek Mihelish was outstanding for the Capital boys, sweeping the titles in the 110 and 300-meter hurdles. Mihelish, a sophomore, posted a time of 14.86 in the 110 and 39.70 in the 300.

East Helena's Kaden Sager also had a nice showing for the Vigilantes by taking fourth in the 100 (11.26) and second in the 200 (22.56). EHHS scored 15 points and took 13th.

On the girls side of things, the Todorovich sisters led the way for the Bengals as they contributed to five first-place finishes. Logan Todorovich won the 100-meter dash with a 12.69 in addition to winning the 100-meter hurdles after posting a time of 15.37. Madilyn Todorovich matched her sister with two titles -- one coming in the high jump (5-04) and another in the 400 (59.51). Both were part of the 400-meter relay team that also took first and featured Hazel Bishop and Reghan Skogen. Kim Feller also had a good performance for Helena by finishing second in the discus (110-06) and also third in the shot put (34-05).

Capital also had a winner in the girls meet on Saturday and that came in the javelin as Kaelyn Saari threw 122-00 to take first. Capital finished eighth with 38.5 points. East Helena had 3.5 to wind up 17th.

Capital, Helena softball teams drop first game

At the start of the day, three teams were undefeated in the Western AA softball standings and now, there is only one.

Yet, it's not Helena High or Capital after Glacier pulled off a home sweep against the two teams from Helena on Saturday. The Bruins and the Wolfpack went to the extra innings to decide things before Glacier finally ended the game on an Ella Farrell home run to win 5-4 in the 12th.

Anna Cockhill put the Bruins in front in the top of the seventh with an RBI single, but Glacier drew even in the seventh, setting the stage for Farrell's walk-off. Cockhill, Taylor Sayers and Belle Glowacki had two hits each for CHS. Nyeala Herndon got the loss after allowing 11 hits and five runs (four earned) in 11 2/3 innings. The senior fanned 10 Glacier batters.

However, the trip to Kalispell wasn't a total loss for the Bruins as they dismantled Flathead by a score of 16-7. Kathryn Emmert got the win in the circle after giving up just two runs on five hits. Cockhill had three hits, drove in three runs and hit a home run. Sayers also two doubles and three hits, while notching four RBI. Herndon also had a pair of extra-base hits in the win for Capital, which is 7-1 overall.

Helena High was also in Kalispell on Saturday and opened the day with a 15-2 rout of Flathead. The game lasted just six innings and Faith Howard went all six to get the win. She struck out 10 and gave up just four hits. Kylee Gardipee had two hits, one of which was a home run. Kendall Klemp added three hits and three RBI, while Howard helped her own cause with three hits and two RBI.

Helena also dropped a heartbreaker to Glacier, thanks to the timely hitting of Farrell. The Bengals tied the game up at 4-4 in the top of the sixth inning, only to see Farrell bring home two runs in the sixth, giving Glacier a 6-4 lead. The Wolfpack blanked the Bengals in the seventh to hang on for the win.

Rylie Schlepp got the loss after surrendering five runs on eight hits. She also struck out seven. Brooke Richardson had three hits and brought home two runs; Klemp had two doubles as HHS dropped to 7-1 just like Capital.

The Bruins and Bengals will meet on Thursday at 3 p.m.

East Helena was at home on Saturday against Frenchtown, yet it was the Broncs that came away with the 5-1 victory over the Vigilantes. Frenchtown was credited with 11 hits and scored four runs in the top of the fourth inning.

EHHS scored its only run of the game in the bottom of the fourth when Ella Pickett drove in Belle Surginer. Pickett had two hits on top of the RBI. Keeley Hamilton also pitched in with two hits. Surginer pitched a complete game but was hit with the loss after surrendering five run on 11 hits. She struck out eight and walked five.

Tennis teams find tough competition in Bozeman

The Helena High and Capital tennis teams were on the road in Bozeman on Saturday against divisional rivals Bozeman and Gallatin.

In the dual against Bozeman, the Helena boys got two wins in a 6-2 defeat. Will Johnson won his match over Oliver Ward (6-3, 6-2). Karson Stefaniak also won in straight sets 6-0, 6-3 over Kieran Williams of the Hawks. Bozeman swept in the girls matchup, defeating HHS 8-0.

Helena also dropped both tennis duals to Gallatin too. The score was 7-1 in the boys match as Rhys Anderson-Foster was the only winner, taking a match in three sets 2-6, 6-4, 10-8 over Emerson Fry of the Raptors. Gallatin also won the girls dual 7-1, with the victory coming in singles competition by Qayl Kujala in straight sets.

"Both Gallatin and Bozeman have a lot of depth," Helena head coach Nicole Riebe said. "It was a great opportunity to see our divisional opponents. We continue to see improvements from everyone with each match they play."

Against Gallatin, the Bruins dropped the boys dual 8-0 and defending state champion Ryan Ashley fell in three sets to Mason McCarty of Bozeman 6-1, 3-6, 10-4. The CHS girls lost the dual 7-1 with the lone victory coming from Zoie Jorgensen.

In the match against Bozeman, Ashley bounced back and won in straight sets for CHS which lost 5-3 to the Hawk boys. Kevin LaChere won in three sets over Williams 6-3, 5-7, 10-5. Caden McCullough also won in straight sets 6-3, 6-2, yet the Bruins were swept in doubles. Bozeman won the girls dual by a score of 8-0.

"We had a tough day in Bozeman playing two very strong teams," Capital head coach Ryan Swenson said. "The scores do not tell the whole story, however. We saw lots of great things from players who weren't able to lock down a win and we know what we need to keep working on."