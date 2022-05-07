Local roundup: Helena track teams shine; other track, tennis and softball results

The Helena High Bengals came away victorious in a track triangular competition against Great Falls High and Jefferson Saturday at Vigilante Stadium in Helena.

Helena won both of the boys and girls competitions and got some stellar performances along the way led by sophomore Logan Todorovich who dominated in the girls meet with four individual victories after winning the 100-meter dash, the 100 hurdles (14.75), the high jump (5-01) and the triple jump (37-00).

Odessa Zentz also notched multiple first-place finishes winning the 200 (25.75) and the 400 after a personal best (57 seconds). Other first-place finishers for Helena High included Kylie Harnett (3,200, 11:02), Reghan Skogen (9-00, pole vault) Madilyn Todorvich (300 H, 46.67), as well as Sydney Mattfeldt who won the shot put (40-02) and discus (111-09).

Jefferson also had a pair of first-place finishes Saturday with one coming from Renae Parker, who won the 1,600 (5:25) and took second in the 3,200 (11:57). MacKenzie Layng also won the javelin (106-07).

In the boys meet, Josh Goleman, a state champion from a year ago, set a personal record in the shot put with a throw of 53-05.5. Marcus Evans joined Goleman with a victory in the javelin (164-01). Other Bengals that won individual titles were Aaron French (400, 53.07), Aayden Simmons (high jump, 6-00; long jump, 18-02) Corbin Luce (PV, 13-06) and Colter Petre (LJ, 22-00.5).

Braden Morris of Jefferson finished first for the Panthers in the 300-meter hurdles (41.74) and was joined in the winner's circle by teammate Wade Rykal who won the discus with a throw of 139-08.

More track results on Saturday

In Great Falls, Capital's track teams squared off against CMR and the Rustlers won both meets. CMR defeated the CHS boys 89-55, as well as defeating the Capital girls 98-47.

Tyler Jost won the 800 after a personal-best time of 2:05.98, as well as Henry Ballinger winning the 1,600 after running a 4:41. Matthew Moreni also won the 300-meter hurdles for Capital, posting a time of 42.36. Nick Michelotti (high jump, 6-02), Andy Williams (pole vault, 12-00) and Hunter Cronenwett (long jump, 20-11.50) also won events for the Bruin boys.

Kathryn Sheridan won the 100 and 300 hurdles in the girls dual, posting times of 16.30 and 46.64. Jaida Green threw 37-00.25, a PR, to win the shot put. Libby Hansen posted a 10-0 vault to win the pole vault and a 32-06.5 in the triple jump earned Madison Burda a first-place finish.

At the Dillion Invitational, East Helena's Kaeden Sager continued his strong season on the track and took second in both the 100 and 200 for the Vigilantes. Moases George also finished runner-up for East Helena in the 110-meter hurdles (16.87), while Braden Howell was third in the javelin for EHHS with a throw of 140-02.

On the girls side of things, Montana Pierson was second in the high jump (4-08); Teagan Wigen was also fourth in the 100 and 200 thanks to times of 14 flat and 29.09 respectively.

Dillon beats East Helena softball

Kinzy Creighton hit a pair of home runs and the Dillon Beavers beat East Helena 15-10 at home on Saturday to end an 11-game losing streak.

Creighton hit a two-run home run in the second inning to give the Beavers a 5-3 lead, and an inside-the-park homer in the fifth to score what would be the winning run and put Dillon up 11-9.

After the Vigilantes scored three in the first inning, the game was tied three times, first at 3-3, then at 6-6 and 7-7.

Dillon went up for good in the fourth inning when Emily Brevig scored on an error to give Dillon an 8-7 lead. Adyson Creighton followed with a two-run double that scored Katey Vezina and Tyler Gibson.

Boys Tennis

Helena High 2, Butte 2

Singles: Will Johnson (HH) def. Jason Johns 6-2, 6-0; Rhys Anderson (HH) def. Sam Sampson 6-0, 6-2; Thad Holdsworth (B) def. Ethan Walsh 6-4, 6-3

Doubles: Kershaw Mellott/Cole Skeel (B) def. Elias Cook/Dempsey Ireland 6-4, 6-3

Helena Capital 5, Butte 0

Singles: Ryan Ashley def. Jason Johns 6-0, 6-0; Aston Shipley def. Sam Sampson 6-0, 6-1; Kevin LaChere 6-2, 6-4

Doubles: Gage Whitacre/Sam Schnackenberg def. Kershaw Mellott/Cole Skeel 6-1, 6-0; Wes Rose/John Settle def. Jason Johns/Sam Sampson 5-7, 6-1, 10-6

Girls Tennis

Helena High 7, Butte 1

Singles: Quayl Kujala (HH) def. Ashlyn Burnett 6-1, 6-0; Keaton Normandy (HH) def. Carley Trefts 6-2, 6-1; Liv Peterson (HH) def. Sage Murphy 6-1, 6-0; Maya Goetz (HH) def. Rebecca Radoicich 7-6(5), 7-5

Doubles: Brooke McGrath/Katie Keller (B) def. Ava Santos/Kimber Miller 6-3, 6-4; Morin Blaise/Natalie Seburn (HH) def. Ashley Olson/Sevanna Challeen 6-1, 6-2; Ayla Silvonen/Brynn Woodsmasey (HH) def. Maya Dare/Frankie Cox 6-1, 7-5; Olivia Huber/Hannah Romney (HH) def. Isabel Russo/Mia McCarthy 6-4, 6-1

Butte 5, Helena Capital 3

Singles: Ashley Burnett (B) def. Catherine Burnbridge 6-1, 6-4; Elise Ambrose (HC) def. Carley Trefts 6-4, 6-2; Emma Hopkins (HC) def. Sage Murphy 6-2, 6-0; Rebecca Radoicich (B) def. Emma Ertelson 6-0, 6-0

Doubles: Abby Wiles/Miiranda Sheafer (HC) def. Brooke McGrath/Katie Keller 6-1, 6-4; Ashley Olson/Sevanna Challeen (B) def. Destiny Vogl/Marty Meldrum 6-1, 6-2; Maya Dare/Frankie Cox (B) def. Taylor Zamora/ Zoie Jorgensen 3-6, 6-3, 10-7; Isabel Russo/Mia McCarthy (B) def. Kaiden Dolezal/Julia Krings 4-6, 6-2, 10-8

