The Helena Bengals bounced back from a loss earlier this week with a 21-4 drubbing of Hellgate on Saturday to earn their 16th win this season which ties a program record.

Helena scored 12 runs in the first inning to blow the game wide open and it wound up lasting just five innings. Rylie Schlepp got the complete-game victory, while Brooke Richardson and Kylee Gardipee each contributed with home runs. Kendall Klemp also had a triple and two hits. Ashley Koenig added to the offensive onslaught with three hits in the win.

In the Western A Divisional, East Helena saw its season come to an end following a 17-11 defeat at the hands of Corvallis Saturday morning. Emily Dearing went a perfect 4-for-4 at the plate for the Vigilantes and drove in four runs. Her effort also included a double. Yet, despite EHHS grabbing a 2-0 lead, Corvallis scored 16 runs in four innings to take control.

Belle Surginer got the loss for EHHS in the circle. She also added a double and an RBI. Lauren Betz managed a triple, scored twice and drove in a run in the loss for the Vigilantes.

At Western A track, East Helena had one athlete place on Saturday, which was Montana Pierson, who finished fourth in the high jump at the divisional track meet after a jump of 4-10.