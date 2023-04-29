The Helena softball team improved to 11-1 on Saturday thanks to a 10-7 win on the road over Missoula Big Sky.

Helena started quickly, plating five runs in the top of the first thanks to a three-run triple by Kalley May and also a two-run home run from Kylee Gardipee. May also hit a home run for the Bengals, while Gardipee hit two home runs in the win for Helena, which scored five runs over the last three innings.

Rylie Schlepp earned the decision in the circle for the Bengals after giving up two runs on two hits. She also walked four and struck out one. May drove in five runs for Helena. Gardipee notched three RBI. The Bengals are now 11-1.

Capital was also in Missoula, taking on Sentinel and the Bruins were defeated 11-9 by the Spartans. The Bruins grabbed the lead in the top of the third with two runs and led 8-7 after five innings. Yet, the Spartans scored four in the sixth inning and blanked CHS in the ninth for the win.

Charlee Hoover got the win for Sentinel after allowing one run on one hit in the last two innings. Belle Glowacki got the loss for the Bruins. She gave up four runs on three hits in three innings of work. Capital is now 8-3 on the season.

In tennis on Friday, both Capital and Helena traveled to Kalispell to face Flathead and Glacier. The Bruins teams went 1-1 on the trip as the boys defeated Flathead 7-1 and the girls won 6-2.

Glacier routed the Bruins though in their dual winning 8-0 over the boys and 7-1 over the Capital girls.

Against Flathead, Ashton Shipley (6-1, 6-2), Carter Fehr (3-6, 7-6, 10-5) and Trevin Kockler (6-1, 6-3) were all winners for CHS, while the Bruins swept the doubles matchups as the teams of Teagan Clement/Sam Schnackenberg, Kevin LaChere/Caden McCullough, Wes Rose/Gabe Sova, as well as Caleb Colby and Ben Sova all won in straight sets.

In girls singles against Flathead, the Bruins got wins from Zoie Jorgensen and Kaidyn Dolezal, while sweeping in doubles. Abby Wiles and Miranda Sheafor won 6-1, 6-2, while Sammie McCutcheon and Maya Shropshire won their match 6-1, 6-0. The Capital duo of Tucker Zanto and Kynzie Belcher also won 7-5, 6-4 and Lily Rhodes/Jenna Cordes took their match 6-1, 6-1.

Julia Krings was the only victor in the dual for both teams against Glacier. She won in singles over Naomi Jutzi 6-3, 4-1 (ret).

Helena High didn't fare much better. The Bengals notched a 4-4 draw in the girls dual against Flathead, yet the Braves beat the HHS boys 5-3. Glacier's boys knocked off the Bengals 7-1, while the Wolfpack won 6-2 in girls.

In the draw in the girls matchup, Helena got singles wins from Qayl Kujala and Nelly Clevenger, as well as doubles wins from Ayla Silvonen/Brynn Woodmansey and Gilly Bovingdon/Maya Goetz. Kujala and Clevenger both won in straight sets as the Bengals dropped the dual 6-2.

Helena's Karson Stefaniak and Rhys Anderson-Foster both won for the Bengals in their defeat to Flathead, plus the tandem of Ed Coleman and Liam Fetz. Coleman and Fetz also earned the only win against the Wolfpack in the 7-1 defeat.