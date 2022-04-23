Local roundup: Helena softball beats Big Sky, Bengals win girls track meet in Great Falls

Helena High allowed a lead-off home run on Saturday against Missoula Big Sky, as Sadie McGuinn opened the game with a solo homer.

Yet, Helena's Makenna Campbell answered with a home run of her own in the second inning to tie the game for the Bengals, who then took the lead on a two-run double from Ashlyn Lamping.

At that point, Helena would never trail again and Faith Howard, she earned a complete-game victory after allowing five runs on four hits and striking out 10.

The Bengals led 5-2 after the second inning and were holding a 7-5 advantage going into the bottom of the sixth when a clutch single from Brooke Richardson helped Helena bring four runs home.

Richardson, Lamping, Campbell and Kendall Klemp all had two hits each. Kylee Wetzel and Kailey May added a hits too. Klemp added three RBI, while Lamping pitched in with two.

The Bengals improved to 3-3 in the Western AA standings as well as 4-6 overall.

In East Helena, the Vigilantes were back on the diamond, following a 17-2 win over Browning Friday night on the road. East Helena was back at home Saturday against Lewistown and grabbed a 1-0 lead but eventually fell to the Eagles 5-3.

East Helena managed three hits in the loss and was also credited with three errors. Kelcie Sargent, Ella Pickett, and Belle Surginer all had one hit each for the Vigilantes.

Down 2-1, East Helena got RBI doubles from Sargent and Surginer to go ahead 3-2. Yet, Lewistown responded two runs in the fifth and one in the sixth to take the 5-3 win.

Kayla Jensen got the win on the bump for the Eagles allowing three runs and three hits while striking out nine. Surginer also notched a complete game and was hit with the loss after surrendering four earned runs on eight hits. She also struck out nine.

Bengals dominate Great Falls Optimist Club women's meet

The meet in Butte was all boys on Friday and on Saturday in Great Falls, it was the opposite as the Class AA girls were in action.

With a number of individual titles, including two from Odessa Zentz in the 200 and the 400, Helena High easily won the team race with 131.5 overall points, finishing well ahead of second-place Billings West (77.5) and third-place Sentinel (74).

Zentz posted a personal record in the 200 (25.50) and followed it up with her win in the 800 (2:17). She was joined in the winners circe by teammates Kylie Hartnett in the 3,200 (5:09), Logan Todorovich in the long jump (17-10), and Madilyn Todorovich in the 400 thanks to a PR of 58.93.

Logan Todorovich also took second in the 100 hurdles (14.96, PR) and was also third in the 100 (12.63, PR). Rachel Plaster and Sydney Mattfeldt also finished runner-up in the 300 hurdles and shot put respectively.

Helena also won the 1,600-meter relay thanks to a team made up of Kendyll Sommers, Hartnett, Todorovich and Zentz. Libby Hansen of Capital also took home first place in the pole vault (11-06).

The East Helena track teams were in Columbia Falls on Saturday for the Iceberg Invitational and the boys team scored 29 points, while the girls scored eight points. Kaeden Sager had a stellar outing for the Vigilante boys taking home the 200 (23.38), as well as taking second in the 100 after running an 11.39. Trevor Held also finished third in the long jump 20-3.

Teagan Wigen took fifth for the girls team in both the 100 and 200-meter dash, while Montana Pierson finished fourth in the high jump (4-10).

